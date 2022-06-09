5 pairs of shorts that will definitely cover your bum this summer

While the weather this summer might not be the best, that doesn’t mean we can’t start planning for that three-day heatwave that will inevitably arrive at some point over the next few months… right? Right!

No matter if you’re planning a summer staycation or an exotic holiday abroad, a fabulous pair of shorts is an essential for every summer wardrobe.

If you’ve been keeping on top of the style trends lately, then you might have noticed that many of the shorts you’ll find in the shops these days are somewhat lacking in the bum cheek area. While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with these cute short-shorts, sometimes you just want to walk outside and not have to think about the bottom of your bum peeking through while you’re saying hello to the neighbours.

That’s why we’ve scoured the internet and found five pairs of stylish shorts that are sure to keep your bum covered all summer long!

Denim High-Waisted Shorts

H&M

€20

You really can’t beat a classic, high-waisted pair of denim shorts. This pair from H&M offer a distressed hem and a slightly longer inseam, meaning that they’re the perfect length — not too short and not too long. They also come in a variety of colours, depending on what style you’re into.

Utility Paperbag Shorts in Stone

New Look via ASOS

€12.75

If you’re looking for a practical pair of shorts to take you from garden work to brunch with the girls, then these are the shorts for you. Pair with runners around the house or a nice wedge when you’re out on the town. With sizeable pockets, a thick belt around the waist and a length that flatters absolutely everybody, these shorts are your new summer staple!

Cotton Rich High-Waisted Chino Shorts

Marks & Spencer

€25

This super affordable pair of shorts from M&S are absolutely stunning and we can already see ourselves wearing them even on those cloudy, overcast days when the sun is trying to peek through. Don’t fancy the white? No problem! These mid-length shorts are also available in seven other colours, including a dusky pink, a sage green and a classic navy.

Paperbag Waist Shorts

& other stories

€69

Paperbag waisted shorts are such a flattering style for those with thicker thighs. They’re airy and breezy, and will cinch you in around the waist without being restricting around the legs. Plus, these floaty shorts from & other stories come in a vibrant hot pink shade that is sure to brighten up any summer outfit.

High-Waisted Denim Mom Shorts

Noisy May via Next

€20.50

The 90’s are back with a bang, which means that baggy mom jeans have never been more popular. Embrace this comfy trend by treating yourself to a swish new pair of denim mom shorts. This stylish pair from Next feature adorable cuffs and a waist that will cinch your waist right in!