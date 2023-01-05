5 incredible European cities you need to visit this year

Now that January is upon us, the only thing we have on our minds right now is our next mini-break away.

We usually tend to keep our luxurious long holidays until the summertime, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t deserve to treat ourselves to a gorgeous mini-break abroad!

If you’re looking for some travel inspo, then look no further! Below, we have curated a list of our top 5 favourite European cities to visit for a few days.

Whether you decide to travel with your partner, your best friend, your family members, or even on a spontaneous solo trip, we guarantee that you will fall in love with any of these cities the second you step off the plane.

So, what are you waiting for? Have a look through our list, pick your most desired destination, and let the planning begin:

Prague

Prague has become increasingly popular with mini-break holidaymakers in recent years, and we can totally see why. As the capital of the Czech Republic, there is a never-ending offer of incredible places to eat, drink and grab a cup of coffee, making it the perfect place for a holiday with friends. However, if you’re more into the historical and scenic side of tourism, then Prague will not let you down. Take a stroll along the beautiful and mythical Charles Bridge, become enraptured by the amazing architecture of Prague Castle, or enjoy the spectacle of the city centre’s Astronomical Clock, which chimes every hour with an adorable display of robotic apostles. In the evenings, relax in one of Prague’s hilly parks (such as Letná or Riegrovy Sady) and let yourself be hypnotised by the spectacular sunset sights. We know you’ll love it!

Paris

A trip to the city of love is never a bad idea! Admittedly, Paris is one of the more expensive European capitals, but it is also the perfect destination for a weekend mini-break. Of course, a visit to the Eiffel Tower is an absolute must – whether you decide to brave the steep stair climb or rely on its elevator, the views on any level of the tower are magnificent. Unfortunately, the Notre Dame cathedral is still closed to visitors after its devastating fire in 2019, but the French capital still offers plenty of breathtaking architecture. Marvel at the wonders of the Lourve museum, take in the stunning views from the top of the Sacré-Cœur Basilica, or lose yourself in the city’s romantic atmosphere with a boat trip along the River Seine. Also, if you’re a big Disney fan, Disneyland Paris is only a 40 minute train ride away from the city centre!

Liverpool

Yes, we know, Liverpool isn’t technically abroad or European, but it’s a fantastic city to visit and we couldn’t not include it in our list. In particular, 2023 is an exciting time for Liverpool as it is preparing to host the iconic Eurovision Song Contest later this year. Because of this, the city will undoubtedly be donned with lots of festivities, celebrations and general amazing vibes. Outside of Eurovision, there are still plenty of visitor attractions to warrant a visit to the Scouser capital. If you or someone you love is a huge footie fan, then a Premier League match at Anfield is always a good idea. Being a maritime city means that Liverpool offers a fascinating maritime museum, as well as the stunning sights of the Royal Albert Dock. And, of course, the city is the birthplace of The Beatles, so there are plenty of tours and sights for diehard fans to enjoy. Abbey Road is calling you!

Amsterdam

At the moment, it seems as though Amsterdam is the most popular destination for a mini-break – and we can definitely understand why! The city is beautiful all year round, but it especially thrives in the springtime. The food and drink they have to offer is delicious (we’re already drooling at the thought of some Dutch pancakes), and there’s plenty to see and do. Visit the Anne Frank House museum for some breathtaking history, float through the canals on one of the many boat tours, or take a trip to the Van Gogh museum to gaze at some stunning artworks. Plus, everywhere you go in Amsterdam looks like something straight from a postcard, so there are always plenty of Instagram-worthy photos available.

Salzburg

This stunning city is the fourth-largest city in Austria, and its scenery is to die for. However, we can’t lie – Salzburg is mainly on our list because of our deep love for The Sound of Music! The iconic 1965 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical was filmed here, and there are plenty of opportunities for fans to visit some of the most well-known spots. You can bring out your inner Julie Andrews by taking part in the official filming spots tour, which we guarantee you’ll love. Aside from musical joy, the city also offers a tonne of historical sights, beautiful churches and gorgeous gardens to visit. Plus, if you fancy doing some more sightseeing, Salzburg is right on the border with Germany, so you can always extend your holiday for an extra day or two!