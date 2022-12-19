5 Christmas glam looks to see you through the festive season

This year, we’re taking full advantage of party season being in full swing – and that means having the most amount of fun with our makeup looks!

Christmastime is the perfect opportunity to get all glammed up and to experiment a bit more with your makeup. Plus, with your social calendar being busier than usual, this means you have plenty of chances to switch things up.

If you’re looking for some new options to spice up your makeup routine during the festive season, then don’t worry – we’re here to help! We have devised a list of our top 5 favourite looks that we're really looking forward to trying out this Christmas. Whether you’re going to a small, quiet gathering or a huge, raucous party, there is a makeup look in this list that will easily suit every occasion.

So, what are you waiting for? Take a look through our top inspirations below:

Smokey neutrals

You can never go wrong with a neutral look! We’re obsessed with the luscious, fluttery eyelashes in this glam, paired with the gold shimmer and stand-out black liner. Pair it off with a nude lip for a classy, but still neutral look. You can even add in the Santa hat to create the ultimate festive finish. Perfect for those who don’t wish to wear too much makeup!

The Grinch

We’re green with envy over this Christmas look! We can’t decide if it reminds us more of the iconic Mr Grinch or the wonderful glow of a Christmas tree. If you love experimenting with colours in your makeup bag, then you will adore this option. Naturally, this makeup look amazingly suits green eyes, as the tones of the eyeshadow make your eyes look so much richer and brighter. We’re completely bewitched by this look!

Festive red

Who doesn’t love a red lip at Christmas? It’s a classic makeup staple throughout the month of December, and we are confident that it will never go out of style. For this specific glam, we would lean more towards a glossy red, to give your lips that juicy, plump shine. For the eyes, a light gold shimmer always works beautifully well, as it ensures that your entire makeup will blend gorgeously together and that there won’t be a harsh colour clash.

Season of sparkles

If you’re someone that loves all things glitz and glamour, then this look was made for you! This Christmas season, why not treat yourself to some gems for an experimental-yet-elegant party look? We’re in love with this specific eye makeup look, as it perfectly encapsulates what Christmas is all about – snow, sparkles and fun!

Snowflake lids

Lastly, who is hoping for a white Christmas this year? Well, even if it doesn’t snow, you can guarantee some white snowflakes with this stunning glam option! If you’re an artistic person, then this makeup look could be incredibly fun for you to try. The sparkly, snowflake design across the lids is delicate and magical, and the added touch of sleek black liner instantly turns it into a fabulous party look. We guarantee you’ll get so many compliments for this one!