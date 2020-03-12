3Arena and MCD postpone all concerts until the end of March

MCD and the 3Arena have postponed all concerts until the end of March. Following Leo Varadkar's statement this morning, gatherings of 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors have been cancelled until March 29. Concerts including The Who, Country to Country and Elbow will no longer go ahead.

They stressed that they are doing their best to reschedule all concerts.

MCD stated: "Following today’s (12th March 2020) Irish Government directive to cancel all events of over 100 capacity (indoor) and 500 capacity (outdoor) due to take place between now and 29th March MCD Productions has now postponed all affected shows. MCD Productions is currently working with artists and venues to reschedule all dates."

"Original tickets purchased for all affected events will remain valid for rescheduled dates which will be notified to patrons on confirmation. MCD Productions wish to thank all our customers and staff for their continued co-operation and understanding during this unprecedented time in the interests of health and welfare of all."

