35 cute and fun fall activities to add to your autumn bucketlist!
Autumn is our absolute favourite time of year. We love the warm sweaters, spiced drinks and gorgeous autumnal colours that pop up all around us. It’s the best time of year to do fun things with friends and family, making the most of the gorgeous autumn colours all around us and the atmospheric build up to spooky season!
Whether you’re more into your pumpkin spice lattés or your witchy Halloween aesthetics, we’ve got something on our fall bucketlist for you! There’s something for the sweet-tooths, the horror-enthusiasts and the artsy crafty folks, so browse through the list, pick out your autumn activities and enjoy the prettiest and spookiest season of them all!
Carve a pumpkin
Make caramel apples
Have a cinnamon roll breakfast
Make a spooky Halloween playlist
Visit an apple farm/pumpkin patch
Host a Harry Potter marathon
Buy a new cosy fall-scented candle
Create a fall cocktail/mocktail
Go for a walk in a beautiful forest full of changing leaves
Go costume shopping
Bake an apple pie
Watch your favourite scary movies
Decorate your house and garden with spooky props
Have a Halloween photo shoot
Thrift some cosy fall sweaters
Try a new soup recipe
Take a bubble bath with fall-scented bath bombs and products
Make s'mores!
Enjoy a scenic fall drive full of foliage
Get a Halloween manicure
Try knitting something like a scarf
Go to a farmer’s market
Go apple picking
Make a scarecrow
Watch Hocus Pocus
Have a bonfire and roast marshmallows
Go star gazing
Go blackberry picking and make jam
Tell scary stories
Drink something pumpkin-spiced
Have a fall picnic
Try out some fall crafts
Attend a fall festival
Host a murder mystery party
Curl up with a good book in front of the fire