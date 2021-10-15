35 cute and fun fall activities to add to your autumn bucketlist!

Autumn is our absolute favourite time of year. We love the warm sweaters, spiced drinks and gorgeous autumnal colours that pop up all around us. It’s the best time of year to do fun things with friends and family, making the most of the gorgeous autumn colours all around us and the atmospheric build up to spooky season!

Whether you’re more into your pumpkin spice lattés or your witchy Halloween aesthetics, we’ve got something on our fall bucketlist for you! There’s something for the sweet-tooths, the horror-enthusiasts and the artsy crafty folks, so browse through the list, pick out your autumn activities and enjoy the prettiest and spookiest season of them all!

Carve a pumpkin

Make caramel apples

Have a cinnamon roll breakfast

Make a spooky Halloween playlist

Visit an apple farm/pumpkin patch

Host a Harry Potter marathon

Buy a new cosy fall-scented candle

Create a fall cocktail/mocktail

Go for a walk in a beautiful forest full of changing leaves

Go costume shopping

Bake an apple pie

Watch your favourite scary movies

Decorate your house and garden with spooky props

Have a Halloween photo shoot

Thrift some cosy fall sweaters

Try a new soup recipe

Take a bubble bath with fall-scented bath bombs and products

Make s'mores!

Enjoy a scenic fall drive full of foliage

Get a Halloween manicure

Try knitting something like a scarf

Go to a farmer’s market

Go apple picking

Make a scarecrow

Watch Hocus Pocus

Have a bonfire and roast marshmallows

Go star gazing

Go blackberry picking and make jam

Tell scary stories

Drink something pumpkin-spiced

Have a fall picnic

Try out some fall crafts

Attend a fall festival

Host a murder mystery party

Curl up with a good book in front of the fire