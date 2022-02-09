34-year-old man due to appear in court today following Fermoy assault

It has been reported that a 34-year-old man will appear in court today, in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl, which took place in Co. Cork earlier this week.

The man was arrested for questioning on Monday, and will now appear in Mallow District Court today.

The alleged attack is believed to have occurred on Monday, February 8 at approximately 1:20pm, while a 16-year-old girl was out walking in the Chapel Square area of Fermoy.

Two young male youths came upon the scene while they were on their lunch break from school, and ran to the teenage girl’s aid when they heard her screams, causing a man to run from the scene.

The two teenage boys have since been hailed heroes for their brave actions.

It’s been reported that the 16-year-old girl was taken to Cork hospital for treatment, but her injuries are described as not serious, however she is understandably traumatised. One of the teenage boys who came to her aid also went to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí continue to appeal for anyone who spotted suspicious activity in Fermoy on Monday afternoon, to come forward and contact them.