Here are 30 New Year’s resolutions that are actually worth making

2020 has arrived. A new year is here and we’re excited to see what the next 12 months have in store for us.

Everyone has been vowing to make changes to better their lives, but we have to admit we never stick to our resolutions. Mainly because they’re always a bit miserable.

Losing weight is always one of the most popular resolutions, but we need to remember that we don’t exist to shed pounds once the clock strikes 12 on December 31.

We’re never going to achieve our resolutions if we dread them so we’ve conjured up a list of 30 things that will make your life a lot better in 2020. And none of them involve giving up your bi-monthly trip to the chipper.

Here are 30 resolutions that will ensure you have a happy, rich and joyful 2020.

  1. Cut down your screen-time

  2. Go to the cinema more

  3. Visit your grandparents

  4. Walk somewhere every single day

  5. Stop watching the same TV show over and over again

  6. Drink more water

  7. Buy a Keep Cup

  8. Less fast-fashion

  9. Go to the library

  10. Stop wasting money on taxis

  11. Go to the beach once a month

  12. Hug your parents

  13. Call your best friend

  14. Donate blood

  15. Throw out clothes that don’t fit you anymore

  16. Always wash off your make-up at night

  17. Read more books

  18. Put your phone on the other side of the room before bed

  19. Don’t feel guilty for eating a bloody biscuit

  20. Stop working through your lunch break

  21. Buy fresh flowers once a month

  22. Go to your local coffee shop instead of Starbucks

  23. Unfollow people who make you feel unhappy

  24. Go to the doctor when you’re worried about something

  25. Stop apologising when you’re not in the wrong

  26. Accept compliments

  27. Cancel plans if you don’t feel up for them

  28. Change your pillowcase once a week

  29. Don’t keep your toothbrush in the bathroom

  30. Tell your friends and family how much you love them

