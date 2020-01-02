Here are 30 New Year’s resolutions that are actually worth making
2020 has arrived. A new year is here and we’re excited to see what the next 12 months have in store for us.
Everyone has been vowing to make changes to better their lives, but we have to admit we never stick to our resolutions. Mainly because they’re always a bit miserable.
Losing weight is always one of the most popular resolutions, but we need to remember that we don’t exist to shed pounds once the clock strikes 12 on December 31.
We’re never going to achieve our resolutions if we dread them so we’ve conjured up a list of 30 things that will make your life a lot better in 2020. And none of them involve giving up your bi-monthly trip to the chipper.
Here are 30 resolutions that will ensure you have a happy, rich and joyful 2020.
-
Cut down your screen-time
-
Go to the cinema more
-
Visit your grandparents
-
Walk somewhere every single day
-
Stop watching the same TV show over and over again
-
Drink more water
-
Buy a Keep Cup
-
Less fast-fashion
-
Go to the library
-
Stop wasting money on taxis
-
Go to the beach once a month
-
Hug your parents
-
Call your best friend
-
Donate blood
-
Throw out clothes that don’t fit you anymore
-
Always wash off your make-up at night
-
Read more books
-
Put your phone on the other side of the room before bed
-
Don’t feel guilty for eating a bloody biscuit
-
Stop working through your lunch break
-
Buy fresh flowers once a month
-
Go to your local coffee shop instead of Starbucks
-
Unfollow people who make you feel unhappy
-
Go to the doctor when you’re worried about something
-
Stop apologising when you’re not in the wrong
-
Accept compliments
-
Cancel plans if you don’t feel up for them
-
Change your pillowcase once a week
-
Don’t keep your toothbrush in the bathroom
-
Tell your friends and family how much you love them