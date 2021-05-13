3 teenage boys have been arrested following Howth Dart station attack

It has just been reported that three teenage boys have been arrested following the horrific incident at Howth Dart station last month.

As seen via CCTV footage, a group of teenage boys attacked various young girls running to get onto the Dart at Howth station. The footage appears to show that these girls were shoved, kicked and spat at.

In an effort to avoid the group of teenage boys, one of the girls tripped and fell down in between the platform and the Dart which had stopped to take on passengers.

Gardaí have been investigating the violent incident which occured on April 1, at approximately 9pm and have conducted a number of searches this morning, arresting three youths.

During the course of the searches a number of items of clothing were seized, as well as bicycles and mobile phones.

Three youths, two 16-year-olds and one 13-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder under the Public Order Act, 1994. All three are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Clontarf, Raheny and Coolock Garda stations.

The investigation is currently ongoing. More to follow.