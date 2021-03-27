As we leave winter behind, it’s time to look after the areas of our skin that have borne the brunt of the colder weather. We rarely forget to look after the skin on our face but we frequently set aside caring for our lips barely giving them a lick of lip balm.

The good news is that since lips are skin (a fact that we frequently forget in our skincare practice), a good lip care routine can have a dramatic impact.

Much-loved Swedish brand IsaDora have developed the 3 steps to soft, beautifully healthy lips.

Step 1:

Clean Start Exfoliating Lip Scrub Promotional Price €9.95* (RRP €11.95)

Bring out the inner beauty of your lips by gently scrubbing away old skin. Natural sugar exfoliants in the scrub target and repair damaged skin, while your lips enjoy all the deep moisturising and enriching properties of Shea butter, together with the antioxidant and healing magic of Vitamin E and C. Your lips are left feeling exceptionally moist, supple and oh! so sumptuously smooth.

Use directly onto clean skin and massage in tiny circular motions to remove dead skin and encourage blood flow. Wipe off or rinse any excess, before applying your Smooth Colour Hydrating Lip Balm or favourite lipstick.

Step 2:

Smooth Colour Hydrating Lip Balm Promotional Price €9.95* (RRP €11.95)

Available in 54 Clear Beige or 55 Soft Caramel

Give your lips the day long protection and care they so deserve. Lightweight, yet hydrating, our balm will melt onto your lips to give a natural hint of colour and radiance. Infused with pomegranate seed oil that’s rich with regenerating and antioxidant properties. Blended with emollient esters and hydrating oils for delightfully smooth application. The Lip Balm also works as a great primer for lipsticks.

Step 3:

Overnight Revitalising Lip Mask Promotional Price €9.95* (RRP €11.95)

Pamper your lips with this pleasing revitalising mask created to restore to your lips what the day takes out. Infused with nourishing emollient oils and Hyaluronic spheres to moisturise and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Carefully blended with luxurious Shea butter and the precious antioxidant properties of Vitamin E, our lip mask is luxurious and yet weightless in texture. Apply generously and your lips will feel revitalized and plumped, your skin rejuvenated and beautifully smooth.

This limited-edition collection is available from pharmacies nationwide now. *Promotional price while stocks last.