3 family members found dead after suspected murder-suicide in Co. Kerry

It has been reported that three people from the same family were found dead in their home in North Co. Kerry on Tuesday evening.

Gardaí arrived at the scene and discovered three bodies with gunshot wounds at a house in Listowel last night, after a neighbour alerted them shortly before 9pm.

Reportedly, the neighbour was calling around to the family’s home outside the village of Lixnaw when he discovered the dead body of a woman.

A woman in her 60’s and a man in his 20’s were among the bodies found inside the home. Meanwhile, the body of a man in his 60’s was later discovered outside at the rear of the dwelling. They are reportedly a husband, wife and their son.

A firearm has been recovered at the scene. It’s been reported this case is suspected to be a murder-suicide.

RTÉ reported that the man in his 60’s was a sheep farmer and a part-time bus driver. The younger man reportedly worked with an agricultural contractor.

Speaking on Newstalk, Fr Anthony O'Sullivan, parish priest from Lixnaw, said, “I was called at 11.15pm to a scene and went into prayers… There's a great sense of numbness, disbelief this happened, I feel the same way.”

The scene is currently preserved and investigations are ongoing. An Garda Síochána are not looking for any other person in relation to this incident, at this time.