25 more deaths and 365 new cases of coronavirus confirmed

A further 25 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland. The death toll currently stands at 235, according to the Department of Health.

18 of the 25 patients who died had underlying health conditions. The median age of the reported deaths was 80.

They also revealed that 365 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed, bringing the total number of cases to 6,074. There are now 224 patients in ICU with Covid-19.

Officials have again urged the public to stay at home, especially over the long weekend. Gardaí were granted new detain and arrest powers today and can now arrest those breaking restrictions. Anyone who is arrested could face a total of six months in prison or a €2,500 fine.

Operation Fanact was launched today to ensure public compliance with the current travel restrictions. The operation will see an extensive network of checkpoints established across the country.

It will involve thousands of checkpoints every day. At any one time, there will be over 2,500 Gardaí involved in checkpoints or high visibility patrolling.

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, "This significant policing operation is designed to support travel restrictions put in place to help flatten the curve and save lives.

"There has been very good compliance with the travel restrictions and we want to thank the public for this. However, it is vital that this continues over the coming days and over the weekend. This will save lives.

"In particular, we would ask people who are thinking of travelling to parks, natural beauty spots or holiday homes outside of the 2km limit not to do so. We are sending them a clear message that if they are stopped at a checkpoint they will be turned back.”