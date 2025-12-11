23 clubs announced for Gaelic4Girls programme in 2026

If you've ever needed proof that women's sport in Ireland is absolutely flying, here it is. The Ladies Gaelic Football Association has just announced the 23 clubs taking part in its 2026 Glenveagh Homes Gaelic4Girls Programme, and honestly? It's the kind of grassroots initiative that actually makes a difference.

The Gaelic4Girls programme has been going strong since 2008, giving girls aged 8 to 12 who aren't already registered with a club the chance to try out Ladies Gaelic Football in a fun, non-competitive setting. Think 10 weeks of coaching sessions and blitzes without the pressure, just pure enjoyment of the sport. And with Glenveagh Homes extending their sponsorship for another three years, it's clearly working.

Gaelic4Girls ambassadors (Louise Ward, Annette McGarry & Jenny Higgins) promote women's Gaelic football participation.

23 Clubs Across Ireland and Britain

Next year's programme will see 23 clubs from 15 counties get involved, plus St Joseph's from London because the Irish sporting diaspora never sleeps. From Antrim to Wicklow, Derry to Waterford, the spread is genuinely impressive. Some counties like Meath are absolutely stacked with five clubs participating alone.

The full list includes clubs like All Saints Ballymena, Bennekerry-Tinryland, Robert Emmets Slaughtneil, Aghaderg, Ballydonoghue and loads more. Each one will be running their own programme locally, which means girls around the country get access to proper coaching without having to travel miles.

Big Names Backing the Programme

To make it even better, some of the biggest names in Ladies Gaelic Football are serving as ambassadors. We're talking Aimee Mackin from Armagh, Laurie Ryan from Clare, Jennifer Higgins from Roscommon, Leah Caffrey from Dublin, Blaithín Bogue from Fermanagh, Síofra O'Shea from Kerry and Louise Ward from Galway. Basically, if you're a young player getting into the sport, you couldn't ask for better role models.

There's also an exciting new ambassador being revealed early in the New Year, so watch this space.

LGFA President Trina Murray didn't hold back her enthusiasm either. "Each year, this initiative continues to play a vital role in introducing young girls to our sport, helping them build confidence, make friendships, and enjoy football in a fun and supportive environment," she said. "The passion and commitment shown by our clubs in delivering Gaelic4Girls never fails to impress, and the enthusiasm of the girls themselves is truly inspiring."

Why It Matters

At a time when women's sport is finally getting the recognition it deserves, programmes like Gaelic4Girls are absolutely crucial. They're not just about creating future inter-county stars (though that's a bonus). They're about giving girls a space to try something new, make friends and discover that sport can be genuinely fun rather than stressful.

Annette McGarry, Head of Community Engagement at Glenveagh Homes, put it well: "This programme plays a key role in developing sports skills and friendships for young girls at local levels, and at a time when women's sports are gaining more traction, it has become an increasingly important sporting pillar for communities nationwide."

The selected clubs will attend training sessions early in 2026 before rolling out the programme in their communities. So if you've got a niece, younger sister or know any girl who might fancy giving Gaelic football a go, keep an eye out for when your local club kicks things off.

Because the more girls who get the chance to experience sport in a positive way, the better. Simple as.