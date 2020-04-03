22 more deaths and 424 new cases of Covid-19 in Republic of Ireland

22 more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland. The Department of Health also confirmed that 424 new cases of the virus have been diagnosed, bringing the total number of cases to 4,273 cases.

16 of the 22 who passed away had an underlying health issue.

This is the highest daily increase of cases in the Republic so far.

At this evening’s briefing, Dr Tony Holohan expressed his concerns about the number of clusters in nursing homes. He commented: “We are concerned with the number of clusters identified in nursing homes. We have identified a range of measures, working with the HSE.”

He stressed that we need to see further actions being taken to prevent the spread of the virus in nursing homes.

The Department of Health added that it is vital for people over the age of 70 to stay at home.