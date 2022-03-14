20 of the best fragrances for your mum this Mother’s Day.

New perfume is always a thoughtful gift for the mum who just will not treat herself to a new bottle every now and again. So if you're looking for a new addition for your mum’s collection, we've rounded up the best new perfumes that are new on the beauty shelves in 2022. Around this time of the year you'll often that find the new launches are rose-scented, in gorgeous, pink-tinted bottles and we're not complaining. This year – timed for Mother's Day – there are plenty of options for a gorgeous floral-filled spritz. From YSL to Tom Ford, Armani to Estee Lauder, Maison Margiela to Marc Jacobs, Clarins to Chanel and many more.

Armani My Way – RRP from €66

Taking you on an olfactive journey through a flourishing garden, My Way is a blossoming bouquet of floral notes. Opening with a citrus accord, the hopeful top notes uplift the senses to inspire positivity. Making way for the potent heart, the fragrance dives into a floral collection. Jasmine, Tuberose and White Flowers are seamlessly blended, illuminating the perfume with delicate hues. What's more, Cedarwood and Vanilla intertwine to create a bittersweet base, lingering on the skin to ignite the senses. Buy here or from Arnotts, Boots.ie, McCabes pharmacies and select independent pharmacies nationwide.

Clarins Eau Extraordinaire – RRP €29

This Treatment Fragrance will envelop your mum’s skin in a floral and fruity scent, which revives her inner strength and awakens her senses in a single step. Made of 95% natural ingredients, it combines the comforting scent of essential oils with the softening and stimulating properties of plant extracts to restore comfort to the skin. Your mum will be left with a delicately scented skin.

The Clarins Treatment Fragrances combine essential oils and plant extracts (aroma-phyto care) to simultaneously perfume and care for your mum’s skin. Buy here or from Brown Thomas, Arnotts or your local pharmacy.

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid Eau de Parfum – RRP from €67

Your mum will adore the floral explosion that is Viktor&Rolf’s iconic Flowerbomb. Transport her to a world of floral fantasy. She will be engulfed by the addictive floral notes and immerse her senses with the warm woody undertones as the diamond grenade bottle erupts into a whirlwind of sweet sensations, transporting you to a world of floral fantasy. Viktor & Rolf Ruby Orchid is available instore an online from Irish retail partners Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Boots.ie and select independent pharmacies nationwide.

Herbae par L'Occitane Clary Sage Eau de Toilette – RRP €60

Cast your mind to the scent of Provence on a clear spring day; aromatic, invigorating and lightly floral thanks to wildflowers that blossom in abundance across the rolling hills of the South of France. Audacious, sensual and mysterious, Herbae par L'Occitane Clary Sage Eau de Toilette is the embodiment of this scent. Fresh top notes of sparkling bitter orange and Vert de Bergamot give way to a warm enthralling heart in which vibrant red thyme and herbaceous clary sage encounters wild grass and musky angelica. Finally, the fragrance settles into a base of woody and smoky undertones of cashmeran and elemi warmed up by an ambery trail. Buy here.

Estee Lauder Beautiful Magnolia Intense Eau de Parfum – from RRP €89

Estée Lauder has introduced NEW Beautiful Magnolia Intense, the next chapter in the Dare to Love story. Capturing a whirlwind of emotions, this fragrance brings to life the intensity, romance, and passion of love. A cyphre floral, Beautiful Magnolia Intense opens with a youthful blend of colourful Mandarin Oil, crisp Violet Leaf Absolute and lively Cardamom Oil. This trio combines with the fresh scent of a Magnolia flower blooming in the early morning. Available from Brown Thomas and Arnotts Beauty Hall.

YSL Black Opium Illicit Green – RRP from €65

Yves Saint Laurent takes its best-selling Black Opium eau de parfum to new heights. Enter: The Black Opium Illicit Green scent. Created by master perfumer Nathalie Lorson along with Parisian mixologist Margot Lecarpentier, this gender-neutral blend is infused with creamy fig as well as orange blossom and coffee accord for a mocktail-inspired assault on the senses. Think of it as the fruity sister to the label’s original aroma. Available from Boots.ie, Brown Thomas and Arnotts Beauty Hall.

Gucci Guilty Eau De Parfum Intense – RRP €77

Gucci Guilty Eau de Parfum Intense Pour Femme is an Ambery Floral Woody fragrance fans will love. The bold vibrancy of Mandora and the generosity of Lychee come together to modernise the cosmetic touch provided by notes of Violet. At its heart, an audacious floral bouquet of Ylang Ylang and Tuberose is enhanced by the mysterious sensuality of a dark Plum accord. Finally, the empowered woody effect of Patchouli and Vetiver meet the indulgence of Vanilla for a bold, long-lasting feminine signature. Buy from McCabes Pharmacy

Chanel N°1 De Chanel L'eau Rouge Revitalising Fragrance Mist – RRP €105

Some women prefer their fragrances light and delicate, and the new L'Eau Rouge can be worn like a perfume, on its own or before your signature scent, or as a fragrance mist. Spray onto the body and décolleté to enjoy its refreshing and invigorating benefits, and to awaken the senses. Buy here.

Lancôme Oui La Vie Est Belle Eau De Parfum – RRP from €90

It’s ten years since first proclaiming La Vie Est Belle and this year, Lancôme is renewing this timeless manifesto to happiness with Oui, La Vie Est Belle. Bringing together the perfumery’s most evocative flowers, the house celebrates a new decade for its iconic fragrance with a new, limited-release Eau de Parfum. Lancôme have taken the original’s essential ingredients and played with its properties, to make a fragrance that is even more impossible for your mum to resist. Available instore an online from Irish retail partners Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Boots.ie, McCabes Pharmacy and select independent pharmacies nationwide.

Jo Malone London ‘Silk Blossom’ Cologne – RRP from €92

Nature’s blooms at their most tempting. The joyful scent of silk tree blossom, irresistible to hummingbirds and butterflies. Apricot-fresh with a touch of spice. Intensified by clouds of powdery soft heliotrope, nestling on a bed of moss. Taking inspiration from sea-washed pebbles, every cap is unique and will vary for each individual purchase. Buy here.

Kilian “Love, Don't Be Shy Extreme” – RRP €240

This fragrance has been described as a gourmet pleasure reserved for adults, the iconic “Love, Don’t Be Shy” is pushed to its extreme with an overdose of Bulgarian rose. From the Narcotics olfactive family, Love, Don’t Be Shy Extreme Eau de Parfum is an addictive pleasure. A variation that underlines the original version adding a sublime crystallized floral aspect. Orange blossom and an overdose of rose compose a luminous elixir that no gourmand lovers can resist. Its rose petals are hand-picked at dawn to capture the fragrance in all its intensity—a handmade detail that reaches the subconscious mind. Buy here.

Maison Margiela When the Rain Stops Eau de Toilette – RRP from €56

Picture this – the memory of a passing rain shower in the middle of spring. Suddenly, the sky calms down, and clouds disappear giving way to shy sun rays and the hint of a rainbow. The only things left are dew droplets on leaves, reflections in puddles and the fresh smell of rain. When the Rain Stops Eau de Toilette, by Maison Margiela, captures a breath of fresh air after the rain. A clean aquatic accord and pine needle oil evoke wet raindrops evaporating from the tips of pine trees. Isparta Rose and Pink Pepper essence bring a sweetness and vibrancy to the fragrance, conveying the joyful feeling of seeing the sun. Smells like fresh rain, wet earth, and sun rays. Available instore an online from Irish retail partners Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Boots.ie and select independent pharmacies nationwide.

Daisy Marc Jacobs Skies Limited Edition Fragrances – RRP various

The Daisy Skies Limited Edition are a modern, seasonal twist on the classic daisy fragrances. There are three editions to pick from:

Daisy Marc Jacobs Skies Limited Edition: blue mineral accord and yellow lotus flower combine to create a fresh floral aquatic sensation, wrapped in comforting sandalwood and musk.

Daisy Marc Jacobs Eau So Fresh Skies Limited Edition: a harmonious blend of blue tea, yellow chamomile and violet create an elegant herbal opening, balanced with the creamy softness of cedarwood.

Daisy Love Marc Jacobs Skies Limited Edition: at the top, salt accord mingles with yellow ambrette flower, creating an addictive natural freshness that lends itself to a sophisticated drydown of blue crystal moss and blond woods.

Designed in a luxurious soft-matte material, the outer packaging is rendered in sky-blue hues to compliment the bottle collection. The cartons are adorned with shiny yellow daisy chains, accented with gold foil touches. Available now from Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Shaws, Mccauleys and CH Chemists nationwide.

Giorgio Armani Sì Passione Eclat de Parfum – from RRP €67

Discover Sì Passione éclat de parfum, the passionately bold and radiant fragrance. It is a bold and captivating invitation that will light up your mum’s life. A beautiful encounter between a bright blackcurrant accord and the enveloping bergamot, empowered by two roses, Centifolia and Damask, that bring generous femininity and character. By embracing responsible sourcing methods and supporting programs designed to help local communities, Giorgio Armani crafts its fragrances with the utmost respect for people and for the planet. This thoughtful fragrance is available from Brown Thomas Dublin, Limerick and Cork and from www.brownthomas.com.

Dior Miss Dior Eau De Parfum – RRP from €71.50

The new Miss Dior Eau de Parfum reveals the femininity of a sensual floral. Its heart is a floral declaration that combines the beauty of Grasse rose with the boldness of Damascus rose, both wrapped in a ribbon of fresh notes of Calabrian bergamot. This handcrafted creation is woven with rosewood from French Guiana and pink pepper from Reunion Island for heightened character. A Miss Dior that will leave your mum lovestruck. Miss Dior Eau De Parfum is available instore an online from Irish retail partners Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Boots.ie and select independent pharmacies nationwide.

Tom Ford Rose D'Amalfi – RRP €206

Any scent infused with Italian bergamot will be a winner, and Rose D'Amalfi is a pure sensuous scent. An intimate, discreetly sensual rose kissed by Italian bergamot, ROSE D’AMALFI merges baies roses with sunlit heliotrope, evoking skin-on-skin warmth. This scent is designed to take you straight to the Amalfi Coast. Buy here.

Boss The Scent Le Parfum – RRP from €62

With spicy top notes of pink peppercorn, and a strong dose of orange blossom and vetiver, your immediately drawn. The jewel-shaped bottle in elegant plum is complete with a light-reflecting cap in a precious rose gold finish. Buy here or from McCabes pharmacies nationwide.

Estee Lauder Dream Dusk Eau de Parfum Spray – RRP €145

Estee Lauder's new luxury fragrance collection consists of eight perfumes inspired by nature, each created to last for 12 hours. Our favourite? Dream Dusk, described as an "uplifting floral marine" fragrance with notes of blossom, blackcurrant and geranium. It's a light and uplifting scent that's heavy on the cheer and springy vibes. Buy here