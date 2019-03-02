20 housewarming gifts for your bestie that AREN’T scented candles

Moving house can be stressful, and having a friend or sibling who is packing up their lives to move to the other side of the country, county or city often entails the anticipation of a housewarming party, and ergo, a housewarming present.

While scented candles are a bona fide delight, we thought it might be an idea to source a few other bits and bobs for all budgets.

From coffee table books they will actually want to read to alternative means of scenting their homes, these gifts are guaranteed to leave your frazzled post-house move pal feeling uber appreciated.

Penneys faux plant €6.00, My Shining Armour print €12.00, In The Company of Women €20.00, Oliver Bonas cushion €54.00

In Vogue: An Illustrated History of the World's Most Famous Fashion Magazine €40.00, Zara Lantern €39.99, H&M Laundry bag €17.99, Oliver Bonas marble clock €48.00

Industry & Co Plant Hanger €20.00, Vanilla incense €2-5.00, Zara Incense stand €11.99, Carrara Marble cup set €29.00

Moscow Mule mug €6.63, Cactus Wall Art €115.00, Zara notebook set €11.99, H&M Mug €4.99

My Shining Armour door mat €30.00. H&M cushion €7.99, My Shining Armour cup and saucer €25.00, Designist Light Box €32.50

Feature image: Instagram / Ibatal