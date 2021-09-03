17-year-old girl goes missing from Glanmire, Co Cork

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Bridget O’Reilly, who has been missing from Glanmire, Co Cork since Wednesday 1st September 2021.

Bridget is described as being approximately 5’ 6” in height, of slim build with long blonde hair. When last seen she was wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings and white trainers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Mayfield on 021455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.