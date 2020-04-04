Breaking: 17 more deaths and 331 new cases of Covid-19

17 more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the death toll to 137.

Of the patients who died, 13 had underlying health conditions. The median age of the patients who died was 81.

A further 331 new cases have been diagnosed in the Republic. The total number of cases on the island of Ireland currently stands at 4,604.

The Department of Health revealed that a total of 1,118 people have been hospitalised with Covid-19. 158 of those patients were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.