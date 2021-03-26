17 midi dresses you need to add to your spring/summer wardrobe

If you’re feeling a bit ‘meh’ from wearing nothing but loungewear and PJs for an entire year, then it’s high time you upgraded your wardrobe!

Instead of reaching for your old reliable pair of leggings and pairing it with yesterday’s baggy jumper, why not slip into something that’s equally as comfortable while also maintaining that effortless put-together vibe.

This season we’re embracing our flowy midi dresses and you should too! They’re stylish and trendy, yet so simple and easily adaptable for dressing down while you're working from home, or dressing up for your weekly trip to Tesco — the options are truly endless.

We’ve scoured our beloved ASOS apps and put together a list of the absolute best midi dresses which we’re lusting after right now.

€46.99

This dainty little number is the perfect summer outfit for pretty much any occasion. Meeting the girls for brunch? Heading out to the shops? Chilling in your garden with an iced coffee? This is your go-to dress!

€109.99

Who doesn't love a pop of colour and a contrasting pattern? This stunning dress is giving us serious retro vibes!

€37.99

Need to pop out to the shops but can't be bothered to put an outfit together? This is the dress for you — it's pretty and stylish, not to mention completely effortless. Simply pair with white runners or some sandals and you're good to go.

€47.99

Now that we're finally coming into some finer weather it's time to fully embrace those floral patterns before they're sadly out of fashion yet again. Plus, we absolutely adore the tiered effect in this flowy and flattering dress.

€29.35

In case you didn't know, gingham patterns are back and better than ever! Don't believe us? Why not give it a whirl with this darling dress which comes in at an absolute steal, under €30!

€35.99

Slip dresses are the best for layering. Too chilly to get your arms out? Simply pair this bad boy with a white t-shirt, some gold hoop earrings and whatever shoes you fancy — it's as easy as that.

€39.99

This soft-knit, ribbed cream dress is the perfect combination between loungewear and work wear.

€86.75

We love that this midi dress has a classic black and white print with a pattern that just slightly catches you off guard.

€44.99

This bright and breezy dress was simply made for you and your summer wardrobe. Order it now so that you won't be caught with nothing to wear when the 4-day heatwave strikes!

€27.99

Another bargain buy — you really can't go wrong with New Look's simple style.

€29.10

Pair this floral smock dress with your trusty denim jacket, some white trainers, a statement headband and just like that, you're all set.

€51.99

Pair this sassy number with a thick belt, a leather jacket and some biker boots for some badass boho vibes.

€46.99

You can never go wrong with a classic denim dress, right?

€69.99

Two of our favourite trends in one garment — gingham patterns and puffy sleeves of course!

€22.99

Everyone needs a simple slip dress in their wardrobe, and this cheap and cheerful option is a great dress to start with.

€47.99

This pretty red number would be an ideal date-night look. Keep the accessories to a minimum and let the dress do the talking.

€41.99

We like to think of this one as 'Farm-Girl Sheek'.