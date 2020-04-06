16 more deaths and 370 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

16 more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the current death toll to 174.

An additional 370 cases were also diagnosed. There are currently 5,364 cases of Covid-19 in the Republic.

Of the people who have died, it is understood that four people had underlying health conditions. The median age of the reported deaths is 78.

A total of 1,265 cases were hospitalised, with 169 admitted to the ICU. 26 percent of the confirmed cases are associated with healthcare workers.