15-year old’s award-winning Lemon Drizzle Cake is now in Aldi stores

In some very wholesome news today, a 15-year-old girl's AMAZING Lemon Drizzle Cake is now on sale in Aldi stores across the nation.

Ava Pierce, from Gorey, was crowned the winner of the National Junior Baking Competition in association with Foroige and the National Ploughing Association, thanks her her delicious and distinctive Lemon Drizzle Cake.

The Transition Year Student won a bursary for herself in the competition, and her cakes are about to be consumed by the nation.

'This competition encourages young people to think about good produce,' said Sean Campbell, CEO of Foroige.

'It helps them hone their baking skills and it exposes them to a whole new world of manufacturing. I can't think of a better opportunity for a junior baker than bringing a product to market.'

Ava's cake will be available in all 137 Aldi stores across Ireland.

We had a slice this morning and we have to say – it's absolutely delicious.

Light and zesty with the perfect blend of tangy citrus flavours and soft, fluffy sweet cake – it's definitely a winner.

Ava's Lemon Drizzle Cake is only €2.49 and is available in Aldi stores now.