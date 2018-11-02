15-year-old teen missing since late October

Gardaí in Coolock are seeking the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Adam Darcy.

Adam was last seen on the 28th October 2018 on Main St Swords, Co Dublin at approximately 6pm.

He is described as being 5' 8" , with brown hair and blue eyes.

Adam Darcy

When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit, black and white Nike runners and a black puffer jacket.

Adam is known to frequent the Darndale area Dublin 17, and Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact Coolock Garda Station on (01) 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

