15-year-old boy tragically dies after incident in Cork school

It has been reported that a 15-year-old boy has tragically died following an incident which occurred in a Skibbereeen school on Tuesday, November 16.

The Gardaí and paramedics rushed to the scene at Skibbereen Community School, in Co. Cork on Tuesday, with the young teenager airlifted to Cork University Hospital shortly afterwards.

The 15-year-old student later passed away, and an investigation is currently underway.

According to a statement released by the Gardaí on Tuesday, “Gardaí are investigating the death of a male child, aged 15 years, following an incident at a school in Co. Cork that occurred today, Tuesday 16th November 2021.”

The principal of Skibbereen Community School, Anton O’Mahony, named the third year student as Craig Rodrigues when speaking to the Irish Examiner.

He explained that the entire school is “deeply saddened by his passing, and our thoughts are very much with the Rodrigues family at this time.”

“The school’s Critical Incident Management Team along with the wider school staff are helping our students to deal with this tragic event,” he told the publication.

Meanwhile, in a letter addressed to parents, Mr. O’Mahony requested people to respect the Rodrigues family’s privacy, saying “Young people frequently turn to social media to see what others are saying, or to find out more. At these times it is important that you monitor their use and engage with them about what they read.”

“We urge you to emphasise and reinforce the need to be extremely sensitive and careful about what they post.”

Mr. O’Mahony also outlined the many resources available to students at this time. “We have support structures in place to help your child cope with this tragedy. These include full access to our student support team consisting of Guidance Counsellors, Chaplain, Year Heads, Learning Support staff, teachers, SNA’s and Management.”

“NEPS (National Educational Psychological Service) are present in the school and are guiding the team with their work.”

He continued to note, “although classes will continue as usual, I anticipate that the next few days will be difficult for everyone.”