15 movies we can’t wait to be released in 2023

We can’t believe it’s already 2023, and with the new year comes a whole host of new movies being released that we can’t wait to watch.

2022 saw some great films take to the big screen but there's even more new movies coming out this year that are sure to keep us entertained. Whether you’re a Marvel fan, a lover of comedies or an action fanatic, there are so many pictures being released in the coming months, we just had to make a list to show you what to look forward to.

Check out the top 15 movies we can’t wait to watch below- of course, we’ll have a big bowl of popcorn and a freezing cold Tango Ice Blast in hand!

Magic Mike’s Last Dance: February 10

Mike takes to the stage again, this time in London, when a wealthy socialite lures him with an offer he can't refuse.

Creed III: March 3

Adonis is faced with more than just a fight when a childhood friend and boxing prodigy resurfaces into his life.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods: March 17

Billy Batson AKA Shazam! must take on the Daughters of Atlas in order to save the world.

John Wick: Chapter 4: March 24

Wick must battle it out against a new enemy with powerful alliances in order to defeat the High Table.

The Super Mario Bros Movies: April 7

This star-studded line-up includes Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black and Keegan Michael-Key, where just like the video game, Princess Peach needs saving.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: May 5

This third instalment in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise will see the Guardians embark on a new mission to save the universe.

The Little Mermaid: May 26

The one everyone has been waiting for. This live-action adaption of Disney's 1989 animation will see Halle Bailey star as Ariel, who wants to see what life is like on dry land.

Transformers Rise Of The Beasts: June 9

Everyone's favourites, Bubmblebee and Optimus Prime will star in this seventh Transformers film. Pete Davidson will join the star-studded cast as Mirage.

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One: July 14

This will be the seventh Mission Impossible instalment and is sure to be action-packed throughout.

Barbie: July 21

This live-action movie directed by Greta Gerwig will see Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling play the iconic duo that is Barbie and Ken.

The Marvels: July 28

The Marvels will see Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris' characters swap places every time they use their powers. The trio will have to figure out how to harness their powers or face oblivion.

Dune Part Two: November 3

Fans of Dune were delighted to see a Part Two being released this year, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya again, as the previous movie ended on a real cliffhanger. Austin Butler and Florence Pugh will also be joining the cast.

The Hunger Games The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: November 17

This science fiction action movie, directed by Francis Lawrence will see Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler and Peter Dinklage star in this fifth instalment of The Hunger Games.

Wonka: December 15

Timothée Chalamet will be playing the iconic role of Willy Wonka, previously played by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp. Another adaptaion of a Roald Dahl classic- we're very excited for this one!

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom: December 25

Jason Mamoa will reprise his role of Aquaman based on the DC comics. The plot line of this latest instalment has been kept quiet but we're excited to see what Mamoa will face in this movie.