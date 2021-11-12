14-year-old becomes youngest person in Ireland to die from Covid

It has been reported that a 14-year-old has tragically died from coronavirus, becoming the new youngest Covid-19 casually in the Republic of Ireland.

Previously, the youngest person to die from Covid-19 in Ireland was 17-years-of-age. However, as reported by RTÉ, another young teen has died from the virus, with the case recorded in November 9’s weekly coronavirus death report.

This past week, 25 people in Ireland are reported to have died from the virus, with Ireland’s total death toll coming in at 5,566. To date, there have been approximately 5.08M deaths due to Covid-19 worldwide.

Yesterday, it was announced by the Department of Health that Ireland had 3,680 new cases of Covid-19. There has also been a worrisome increase of Covid patients needing to be admitted to the ICU, with a total of 97 patients nationwide, an increase of eight overnight.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Six One about the mounting pressure Ireland’s healthcare system is facing at the moment, Health Service Executive Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said it was not just about hospitals feeling the strain but “the whole healthcare system, from testing and tracing to GPs – they are all under huge pressure”.

This news comes as both government and healthcare officials have admised the people of Ireland to consider their close contacts and try to minimise them as much as possible, as well as trying to get people back to working from home.