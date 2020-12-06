14 Christmas jumpers – from splurge to save, we have the best
Let's be honest, this year's Christmas events are limited so investing in a little sparkly number just doesn't make sense so we've rounded up the best Christmas jumpers that will keep you comfy and warm this holiday season.
Oxendales Christmas Noel Sweatshirt €28
Dunnes Stores Reindeer Christmas Jumper €19.68
PrettyLittleThing Grey Christmas Unicorn Print Jumper €28
Marks & Spencer Sequin Dog Crew Neck Christmas Jumper €34
Brave Soul Pudding Bowl €20.99
Oxendales Christmas Loading Jumper €28
Penneys Allover Fairisle Light Up Christmas Jumper €14
SimplyBe Novelty Fluffy Reindeer Jumper €45
Next Directory Christmas Tree Jumper €39
Tommy Hilfiger Structured Script Sweater €179
Light in the Box Christmas Sweatshirts €24.28
H&M Jacquard Knit Jumper €27.99
Tommy Jeans Fairisle Sweater €109
Living Social Christmas Jumper €14.99