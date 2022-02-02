13-year-old boy identified as person of interest in violent Cork assault

It has been reported that a 13-year-old boy has been identified by investigating Gardaí as a person of interest in an assault which took place this past weekend in Co. Cork.

A young woman in her 20’s was violently assaulted on Saturday evening, shortly before 11:30pm, when she was walking alone in the Evergreen Street area. The attacker is said to have kicked and punched the young woman, leaving her battered and bruised, with a suspected fractured jaw.

The male attacker reportedly fled the scene when concerned locals heard her desperate screams for help.

As reported by Independent.ie, CCTV footage shows the young teenager walking closely behind the young woman, mere minutes before the attack took place.

The age of the young teenager has “shocked Gardaí given the vicious nature of the attack on the young woman,” the publication reports.

It’s understood that detectives are now further examining more CCTV footage from other buildings in the area, in order to gather more of an insight into the attacker’s movements.

With the motives behind the attack still widely unclear, Detectives believe that the horrific incident appeared to be random. Although, Gardaí investigators suspect that the attacker might have been stalking the young woman for quite some time.