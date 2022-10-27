13 terrifying Halloween movies to put the FRIGHT in your movie night

It’s almost Halloween and you know what that means- it’s time to watch some scary movies to put us in the spooky mood. We love a good horror or psychological thriller around here so when it comes to scary movies, we’re not very jumpy. But, even the biggest horror fanatic gets scared sometimes, right?

From paranormal spirits, haunted houses and serial killers on the loose, there are so many terrifying movies to enjoy (or hide behind your cushion to) this Halloween. These films will fulfil any horror fan’s dreams- and nightmares- if you’re planning on a scary movie marathon with your friends or significant other. If you are feeling really brave and plan to watch these on your own, then all we can say is… good luck and maybe leave a light on.

That’s why we’ve come up with a list of our top 13 favourite scary movies to put the fright in your Halloween movie night. Don’t blame us if your popcorn ends up in the air because of any jumpscares though!

Check them out below, if you dare…

IT

A shape-shifting clown named Pennywise starts terrifying a group of bullied children after local kids start disappearing.

The Grudge

An American couple move into their new home in Tokyo where supernatural occurrences have occurred. It doesn't take long for the family to experience these terrifying incidents for themselves.

The Blair Witch Project

Footage of film students researching a local murderer, Blair Witch, is found. When students start questioning locals to prove the story, they get lost in the woods and begin experiencing something horrifying.

Smile

After a doctor witnesses a traumatic incident with a patient, an overwhelming terror takes over her life. She must confront her past if she wants to escape this new scary reality.

Paranormal Activity

After moving into a new house, a couple believe their home is haunted by a supernatural presence. They try to capture evidence on video but things only get worse.

Annabelle

A couple experience supernatural occurrences involving a vintage doll which is used by a satanic cult to wreak havoc on people's lives.

Sinister

A crime writer is trying to solve the mystery of a family murder and moves his own family into the home where the murders took place. He finds harrowing footage that has a huge impact on his life and realises a supernatural force lives in the house.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

A group of friends take a detour when they run out of petrol, and come across a house where they go looking for help, but come across Leatherface instead- a chainsaw wielding murderer that wears human skin as a mask.

Poltergeist

A family realise their home is haunted with evil spirits, which then start to possess the soul of their daughter.

Hereditary

A grief-stricken family are coming to terms with their mum's death, when cryptic and terrifying secrets about their ancestors come to light.

Us

Masked strangers arrive at a family's home and start attacking them in a fight for survival. The innocent family then realise the masked killers look exact like them.

The Ring

A journalist investigate's her niece's tragic death and finds a videotape that kills the people who watches it within a week.

The Conjuring

A family experience paranormal activity and hire demonologists to get rid of the spirits that are haunting their home.