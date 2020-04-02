13 more deaths and 402 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

13 more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the death toll to 98.

402 new cases were also confirmed at this evening’s HSE briefing.There are currently 3,849 cases in the Republic.

There has also been a stark rise in the number of ICU admissions. 148 people have been admitted to ICU, with 25 of those being discharged. 109 remain in ICU and sadly, 14 have died.

The median age of the patients is 62.

Tony Holohan says we have flattened the curve, but we need to flatten it even further. We must stick to the restrictions in place and practice social distancing for the foreseeable future.