125,000 carers to receive annual grant announced today

An annual grant has been announced for carers and their families.

125,000 carers and their families will now receive an annual grant of €1,850 as a means of added support.

The €260M package has been created in order to recognise the key role that carers play nationwide each and every day.

Today, Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced the payment of the Carer’s Support Grant to the 125,000 carers across the country.

The grant is available to all carers providing full-time care to an older person or a person with a disability, regardless of their means or social insurance contributions.

The grant is paid in respect of each person being cared for to take the additional cost of providing care into account and to recognise the particular challenges faced by these carers.

Almost 14,000 carers are providing care for two or more people and will now receive a grant for each person they are caring for.

The Carer’s Support Grant is paid automatically to all recipients of Carer’s Allowance (whether full rate or half rate), Carer’s Benefit, or Domiciliary Care Allowance. It is also available to other full-time carers who are not receiving any of the aforementioned payments.

Speaking out about the grant, Minister Humphreys stated, "I am very pleased to announce that over 125,000 carers will receive the annual Carer’s Support Grant of €1,850 this week. This will be paid automatically to those who are receiving the Carer’s Allowance, Carer’s Benefit and Domiciliary Care Allowance schemes".

“When I became Minister for Social Protection, I increased the Carer’s Support Grant to €1,850. This is part of a suite of measures I introduced in recognition of the vital role of carers and the contribution they make to society”.

“I want to take this opportunity to express my appreciation to all carers in Ireland for the vital and valuable contribution you play in supporting those that need help and assistance. As we work towards the next Budget, our carers will be front and centre of my approach as Minister and my ambition is to support them even further”.