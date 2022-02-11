12-year-old child driver dies after colliding with a lorry in Limerick

It has been reported that a 12-year-old boy has tragically died following a road traffic collision which took place in the early hours of Friday morning.

Shortly before 2am this morning, a 12-year-old boy driving a car collided with a lorry on the N21 at Rineroe near Adare in Co. Limerick.

Sadly, the young boy, the sole occupant of the car, was fatally injured and his body has since been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick, with the coroner being notified.

It’s believed that the lorry driver, a man in his 40’s, did not require hospital treatment.

The scene is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are currently in place on the N21, with city bound traffic being diverted from Adare via Croom.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N21 near Adare area at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastlewest Garda Station 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Our thoughts are with the young boy’s family and loved ones during this harrowing time.