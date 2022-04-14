12 stunning wedding guest dresses for mid-sized gals

The invitations are flooding in, there seems to be a hen do to attend every other weekend and we’re mentally planning how many new fancy outfits we need to buy — this can only mean one thing. Wedding season is nearly upon us!

The coronavirus pandemic has a lot to answer for, including the reason why so many weddings had to be postponed over the last two years. Now that things have calmed down a fair bit there seems to be a wedding flurry, as brides and grooms around the world prepare to tie the knot this summer.

If, like us, you too have a wedding (or seven) to attend this year, then you might want to treat yourself to some swish new looks. Below we’ve pulled together 12 fabulous wedding guest outfits which would look absolutely sensational on mid-sized, curvy women.

No matter what your style is, we’ve got you covered!

Sleeveless Floral Print Midi Dress in Navy

Chi Chi London – €148

chichiclothing.com

Available in regular, petite and plus-size options, from size 6 to 26, this figure-hugging gown is such a winner.

Button Through Tiered Midaxi Dress in Blue Bontanical Floral

Miss Selfridge – €58.99

asos.com

The tiered skirt and high leg slit in this floaty number will help you to sashay across the dance floor all night long.

Satin Ruffle Sleeve Midi Dress

Boohoo – €45

boohoo.com

If you’re going for more of a classier look, then this might be the dress for you! It’s chic, timeless with a ruffled sleeve that adds a pinch of pizazz.

Zebra Jacquard Wrap Tie Midi Dress

Nasty Gal – €64.40

nastygal.com

Wrap tied dresses are perfect for cinching in your waist and showing off your gorgeous curves, yet they’re super simple to loosen if you need a little bit of extra room after they cut the cake.

Pleated Midi Dress with Kimono Sleeve and Tie Waist in Floral Print

ASOS Design Curve – €58.99

asos.com

We’re obsessed with the floral design on this midi dress. Plus, the pretty pleats and the Kimono-style sleeves give a lovely, floaty air to the whole ensemble.

Rose Print Mesh Midi Dress

Boohoo Plus – €27

boohoo.com

If sultry is the vibe you’re going for, then perhaps this flattering, floral dress is just what you need. Available in sizes 16 to 28.

V Neck Embroidered Lace Midi Dress in Blue

Chi Chi London – €177

chichiclothing.com

In case you haven’t noticed, blue floral prints are everywhere this season, and we’re certainly not complaining — this pretty piece from Chi Chi London is sure to help you feel like a belle this wedding season.

Black Floral Bardot Bodycon Dress

PrettyLittleThing – €28

prettylittlething.com

This daring dress from PrettyLittleThing’s Shape range is made for women with curves and is available in sizes 6 to 18.

Halter Neck Floral Midi Dress in Pink and Red

Style Cheat – €71.99

asos.com

This girly little number is giving us major fierce and fabulous vibes! Pair it with a stiletto heel, some statement earrings and you’re good to go!

Satin Sweetheart Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Boohoo Plus – €36

boohoo.com

If looking effortlessly stunning is the aim of the game then this is the dress for you. This satin fuchsia piece from Boohoo is bound to turn a few heads.

Pleated Dobby Midi Dress with Tiered Skirt in Rust

ASOS Design – €62.99

asos.com

The rust tone on this ethereal piece would be absolutely perfect for a late summer/autumn wedding, giving in to those warm, earthy vibes.

Satin One Shoulder Drape Maxi Dress

Boohoo €45

boohoo.com

Everything about this dress just screams elegant and classic — all the makings of a stunning wedding ensemble.