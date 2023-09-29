12 solo date ideas to complete this autumn

Autumn really is the season of being cosy.

Without a doubt, this time of year is just made for couples to do couple-y things together like going on coffee dates for a pumpkin spiced latte, cuddling up on the couch to watch spooky movies and spending time together carving pumpkins.

If you’re an autumn lover and are single at this time of year or are in a relationship and want to spend more time independently, then we have the perfect ideas that mean you don’t have to miss out on all the cute fall dates that partners usually do together.

This autumn you should treat yourself to fun days out and nights in while really enjoying your own company. To help figure out what you can do, we’ve created a list of 12 solo date ideas for you to enjoy this season. Check it out below and have fun!

1. Bake something autumnal

2. Have an indoor picnic for one

3. Make Halloween decorations

4. Create an autumn-inspired drink

5. Make a fun playlist

6. Go to a farmer’s market

7. Have a paint & sip night

8. Go for a sunrise hike

9. Make s’mores

10. Do an autumn photoshoot

11. Eat only autumn-inspired food for the day

12. Take yourself on a shopping for an autumnal outfit