12 pieces of delightful décor for Autumn
Lacking inspiration in the kitchen? Homesense has everything you need to transform your kitchen from drab to fab this autumn.
From duck egg blue cookware to polka dot tablecloths; fold pineapple candle holders to floral jugs, everyday kitchenware is anything but ordinary and all for up to 60% less than the recommended retail price. All from HomeSense.
Ceramic Pink Cake Stand €16.99
Gold Sculptural Fruit Bowl €54.99
Pink Floral Jug €9.99
Gold Plant Candle Holder Round Base €19.99
Tablecloth €12.99
Spotted Glass Vase €16.99
Floral Teapot €16.99
Pots n pans from €16.99
White Kettle €69.99
Wicker Tray €9.99
Yellow Ceramic Plate €6.99
Blue and White Speckled Mug €5.99