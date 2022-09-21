12 of this best beauty saviours this Autumn

After a long and fun summer, we are back and excited about the autumn season ahead of us. We know in some countries it still feels like the middle of the summer, but here in Europe, you can sniff autumn in the air.

We love this time of year; it has the feeling of a fresh new start to it and combined with the season changing. With that, there’s no better time than now to update your beauty routine too. After a sun-soaked summer, it’s time to tackle any skin issues, get your skin nourished and ready for the colder months and to revamp your make up routine moving to more autumn friendly products.

Summer Skin vs Winter Skin

The best way to treat your skin is as if you have two different skins, one for the winter and one for the summer. This is because the care you need for the different seasons is vastly different. During the summer months, we are exposed to heat and humidity, which makes us sweat a lot. This causes our skin to become oilier and increases the chance of breakouts.

During the winter months, the air is dry and the wind is harsh. This dries out our skin and our lips. Another factor that doesn’t help is that indoors we have the heating on which also dries out the air and our bodies. The care we need for the winter and summer months is very different. Check out these indispensable products on how to update your beauty routine this autumn and winter.

CLEARING CONGESTION AND IMPERFECTIONS:

Clarins My Clarins Blemish Targeted Lotion – RRP €19

This is the My Clarins wonder product that targets and dries out imperfections locally in just one night. And it really works. If you are prone to a break out after a summer of sun screams, then this little bottle packs a punch. Despite its small size, this lotion is a powerful ally. It targets and dries out imperfections locally in just one night thanks its two-phase solution, half lotion, half powder. It also purifies the skin and reduces redness locally. Its meadowsweet extract (organic plant), in addition to salicylic acid, purifies the skin, while zinc oxide and gluconate help to fight against imperfections. Buy from www.Clarins.ie or all good pharmacies or beauty halls nationwide.

Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant Smooth + Sooth Skin – RRP €69

If your skin has become more generally congested over the summer, then the new Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant is an essential for your Autumn routine. People are overwhelmed by confusing, intimidating messages around exfoliation – afraid overdoing it might strip skin of its natural oils and cause breakouts, increased sensitivity, or dry, flaky skin but that isn’t the case with this new product as it delivers softer, more vibrant skin without the risk of compromising skin health.

Dermalogica are known salon experts with over 30 years of experience, who brought you the Daily Microfoliant (the OG exfoliating powder) and it now comes as a new powder exfoliant that smooths and soothes all skin conditions. Daily Milkfoliant is clinically proven to smooth skin calmly; with 90% of consumers having significant smoothness after just one use. Available from www.Dermalogica.ie and all authorized Dermalogica stockists.

AUTUMN WINTER MOISTURISING:

In the winter our skin needs moisture, moisture and more moisture! In the summer months, we don’t need to add extra moisture to our skin because our bodies naturally produce more oil. Oil helps to keep our skin soft. However, during the autumn and winter months, we don’t have this extra oil being produced. Instead, we have cold and rough winds drying our skin out. Swap up your lighter summer moisturiser for a more intense and thicker moisturiser for the cold winter months. It will help your skin to stay soft and nourished and stop it from drying out.

Daily Hydrating Moisturiser by Jo Browne – RRP €48

Retinol’s amazing effect on complexion makes it a firm favourite with skincare experts. But synthetic retinol can be hard to tolerate and harsh on fine facial skin. No such caution is needed with the new Jo Browne Daily Hydrating Moisturiser, however, which is made with Bakuchiol, a gentle plant-based vegan retinol that won’t cause flare-ups or dryness. This new product contains a unique combination of carefully selected natural and organic luxury oils, including the Jo Browne Signature Blend, which includes eight of the purest essential oils.

Happily, the plant-based retinol works in the same way as synthetic vitamin A-derived retinol. It helps speed up cell turnover and exfoliation, supports elastin and collagen production, and smooths the appearance of existing lines and wrinkles, while minimising new ones. Plant-oil powered retinol also helps shrink and fade the appearance of dark spots and blemishes, acne scars, sunspots and redness, over time. Available on www.jobrowne.com or from all good pharmacies, Arnotts, Brown Thomas, Kilkenny Design and Meadows and Byrne.

IT Skincare Confidence in an Eye Cream – RRP €40

We frequently neglect the eye area but ask anyone that is a little bit older than you and they will lament the fact that they ignored this vital step in their routine. The eye area also needs some extra TLC during the Winter months and this new eye cream by IT Cosmetics, is perfect to get the eye area back into shape. Developed with plastic surgeons’ insights and dermatologists ingredient and skincare expertise, Confidence in an Eye Cream is the anti-aging eye cream you know and love—reformulated to help you solve 4 signs of eye fatigue—including crow’s feet, dark eye circles, lack of firmness and dryness.

Your multitasking, vegan peptide eye cream is formulated with 2% Super Peptide Concentrate including rice peptide, soy peptide, tripeptide and tetrapeptide for visible results in just 4 weeks. Use it in your AM and PM anti-aging skincare routine for a refreshed look instantly and over time. IT Cosmetics renovated Confidence in an Eye Cream is available now online at www.brownthomas.com or www.arnotts.ie.

Eminence’s Stone Crop Serum – RRP €45

Eminence’s Stone Crop Serum is the miracle worker you need this Autumn for sun damaged skin. If you feel that you may have overdone sun exposure this summer and are suffering from very dry or dehydrated skin, Eminence’s Stone Crop Serum will heal the skin with visible changes in wrinkle depth and hydration overnight. It contains stone crop – a succulent that’s from the same family but so strong that the US army use it to heal burns. This intense hydrator relieves the appearance of signs of ageing as you benefit from its super antioxidant benefits. Buy from eminence.ie

Trilogy Vitamin C Ceramide Night Cream – RRP €35.95

Wake to glowing skin with the new Trilogy Vitamin C Ceramide Night Cream. It’s the ultimate beauty sleep game changer, expertly crafted with powerful natural sources of skin-brightening vitamin C and hydration-boosting ceramides to combat the physical effects of poor sleep, and support skin so that you wake up glowing. Included in this luxuriously rich night cream is Kakadu plum, a superpowered source of vitamin C to brighten skin radiance and help smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in just 30 days, hydration-boosting hyaluronic acid, and ceramide III, a plant-based ceramide to support dry skin recovery and strengthen the skin’s barrier. In addition, their famous Trilogy rosehip seed oil, golden jojoba oil and cocoa seed butter are included for the ultimate night-time skin nourishment. Trilogy products are available from selected health stores and pharmacies nationwide.

Skin Formulas Hydra Bronze Hyaluronic Acid Tanning Serum – RRP €40

If you do want to maintain, a soft summer glow, then the Hydra Bronze Hyaluronic Acid Tanning Serum by Skin Formulas perfect as it is a hybrid hyaluronic acid tanning serum that blends effortlessly into the skin to create a natural sun-kissed glow. This multifunctional formula works to boost the skin's radiance and deliver long-lasting hydration to nourish the skin’s defensive barrier for a plumper and brighter complexion.

Hyaluronic acid and saccharide isomerate increase the skin's hydration by entering the deep layers of the skin attracting moisture, reducing inflammation and delivering a plumping effect for a more youthful-looking complexion. The Hydra Bronze Hyaluronic Acid Tanning Serum is incredibly lightweight, non-greasy and fades gradually leaving a lighter glow after each wash. Buy here.

AUTUMN WINTER MAKEUP:

Each Autumn, there's that dreaded moment when you go to apply your foundation and realize, "oh, this stuff isn't going to work anymore." Once your summer glow has faded and your skin takes on its dry, winter persona, the product you've used over the summer likely won't cut it anymore. In addition to potentially being a shade too dark, it also likely won't have the nourishing properties that your face is begging for when temperatures drop.

Seabody Luminous Prime SPF 30 – RRP €59

There is a tendency with the passing of summer sunshine to abandon the use of SPF but if we have learned anything, it’s that your skin needs suncream in the winter months too. It's super handy to have a combination product that works as a primer and SPF. The Seabody Luminous Prime SPF 30 does just this – it is a lightweight, illuminating mineral SPF enriched with anti-tyrosinase Fucoidan and marine antioxidants. It provides highly effective daily protection against UVA and UVB rays whilst soothing and smoothing your skin. Leaving you with an illuminating glow whilst MaraFucoidan neutralises free radicals from environmental stressors and pollution. Buy here.

Yves Saint Laurent All Hours Foundation SPF 39 – RRP €45

The new and improved YSL Beauty All Hours Foundation is now better than ever before, delivering a complexion that you can rely on all day. Now with an upgraded, breathable formula that provides up to 24-hour full coverage and a weightless light as air feel, as if your skin is bare. The new formula is infused with hyaluronic acid for all-day hydration, as well as day-after-day skin-caring benefits. Your skin will feel softer, smoother and more hydrated. All Hours foundation is now also transfer proof, waterproof and sweatproof maintain a natural luminous matte complexion.

With the improvements, YSL All Hours Foundation now has a new 3-letter shade naming system for better shade finding which is very helpful. The 1st digit represents your skin tone, Light (L)/Medium (M)/Deep (D), the 2nd digit represents your skin undertone (Cool (C): Your skin has hints of pink, blue or purple tones, Neutral (N): Your skin has a mixture of both warm and cool tones, or you find it difficult to determine and Warm (W): Your skin has hints of peach or yellow tones and the 3rd digit represents shade intensity from 1–10. Buy now from Arnotts or Brown Thomas beauty halls.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer – RRP €30

You may also need to change up your concealer and the new beautiful skin radiant concealer by Charlotte Tilbury, brightens, smooths and lifts the look of skin. It is infused with high-performance skincare ingredients, from hydrating hyaluronic acid, to pore-refining niacinamide, brightening and radiance-boosting golden vitamin c and vegan collagen. It’s the concealer you’ve all been waiting for to brighten, smooth and lift the look of your skin – infused with high-performance skincare ingredients. There are 30 shades to choose from which means everyone everywhere can use beautiful skin radiant concealer in the exact shade match to beautiful skin foundation to conceal or use a shade or two lighter to brighten. Available to buy from charlottetilbury.com or all good beauty halls nationwide.

YOUR SMILE:

The old Annie movie adage of never being fully dressed, without a smile, holds as much today, as it did back when the picture was first released and yet our lips and teeth are often the last area on our list to review and improve each Autumn. That's where our autumn smile must haves are essential for your beauty routine this year.

Spotlight Oral Care Teeth Whitening Powder Diamond PAP+ – RRP €29.95

Elevate your daily oral care routine with Spotlight Oral Care Teeth Whitening Powder Diamond PAP+, a revolutionary whitening product scientifically designed using active ingredients, Hydrogen Peroxide, PAP, and the patented ingredient Diamond Powder.

Created by dentists, Dr Lisa and Dr Vanessa Creaven, the Teeth Whitening Powder utilises micro-fine powder technology infused with PAP+, to effectively oxidise and break down stains that have embedded on the tooth’s surface, to lift the overall shade of the tooth and brighten your smile. Additionally the powder will fight bacteria, combats sensitivity and leaves a fresh breath with the mint flavour. Buy here.

Clarins Limited-Edition Lip Comfort Oil – RRP €22.50

Clarins Lip Comfort Oils come in 8 permanent shades that promote a natural, glossy finish with little reflections of light. All the shades are inspired by nature with each shade containing “intelligent” pigment that reacts upon contact with the lips and adjusts according to lips pH level and heightens their natural colour.

With the launch of the Limited-Edition Lip Comfort Oils for Autumn Winter, Clarins are enhancing the range beyond colour to deliver therapy, aromatherapy and olfactotherapy (fragrance and vibrations) to boost the mood. You can pick the one you want, based on the mood you’re looking for and that’s something we love. Clarins has developed a formula that offers two unique actions where colour and lip care live in perfect harmony. One bottle, one colour, one essential oil for the mood you want to achieve.

Need a little boost after a super busy day? Reach for Refresh mint .

. Need to let go at the end of a hectic day? Opt for Lavender feel .

. Need a way to diffuse stress? Then Peace & lips is for you.

is for you. Or if you simply want to increase your “joie de vivre” and your energy? Choose Zest of happiness.

Available from www.clarins.ie or in all good pharmacies nationwide from October 2022.