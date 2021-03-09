12 foodie gifts and restaurant kits your mam will love for Mother’s Day

With Mother’s Day just around the corner there’s no better time than now to absolutely spoil your mammy rotten and let her know just how much she means to you.

That’s why we’ve scoured the internet and pulled together a list of the best foodie gifts, restaurant kits and delicious hampers, which you should absolutely treat your mother to this Sunday for the day that’s in it.

LINDOR Strawberries & Cream Truffles

This Mother’s Day why not say thank you with a gourmet gift of blissful chocolate truffles from LINDOR? A gift of classic LINDOR Milk is sure to brighten her day, available in 200g (€6.99) or 337g (€9.99). Or, for something special, try the Limited Edition LINDOR Strawberries & Cream (€6.99).

Lovingly crafted by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers, each LINDOR Strawberries & Cream truffle is surrounded by a shell of luxurious premium white chocolate that once broken, releases an irresistibly smooth melting and deliciously sweet strawberries & cream filling.

With a wide range of exciting and delectable flavours, Lindt LINDOR is the perfect chocolate gift this Mother’s Day.

Ninety-Eight Bakes – Personalised Chocolate Covered Strawberries

In honour of Mother’s Day, Dublin based company, Ninety-Eight Bakes has revealed the ultimate present of a personalised delivery of Belgian chocolate covered strawberries for that special someone on Sunday, 14th March.

Choose from two delectable options — The Signature Box (€25 incl. delivery) includes12 Belgian chocolate covered strawberries, while the Luxury Box (€50 including delivery) includes 9 Belgian chocolate covered strawberries along with a 20cl bottle of Moet. Choose from a variety of chocolate types including milk, white, and dark, vegan chocolate options also available and personalisation. Customers can order via Instagram @ninetyeight_bakes.

Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea at Adare Manor is a cherished family ritual that stretches back for generations. To carry on that tradition for this unusual Mother’s Day, they’ve put together this evocative hamper, filled with delightful Afternoon Tea treats to enjoy from the comfort of our own homes, including a voucher to use at a later date, promising a delightful occasion to come.

A leading Irish supplier of small-batch wines and top quality fizz, WineLab has created an offering which includes a choice between one of their outstanding wines, alongside a spectacular Spring Wreath and a JANDO Mother’s Day card. You also have the option to choose some delicious Butler’s Chocolates for €80 or an Airs and Grazes grazing board for €95 to complete the indulgent gift.

For the centrepiece of your WineLab gift, choose from either an organic white like their ultra-modern La Soeur Cadette Macon, a super-premium red like their classy Tio Martin Rioja Crianza (everyone loves Rioja!) or opt for the good stuff with grown up bubbles in the form of their Stocco Prosecco Spumante.

The Head Chefs have deliciously designed a Sophie’s signature three-course menu that feeds 4 – 6 people, packed with all the ingredients you’ll need to put on your very own Mother’s Day feast. For starters, whip up a Honey Goats Cheese & Sundried Tomato Focaccia Bruschetta. For your main course, choose between Roast Beef, Roast Lamb or Organic Free Range Chicken (Mary Reegan’s) all perfectly paired with a side of Duck Fat Roast Potatoes, Herb Stuffing, Thyme & Honey Parsnips and Carrots, Garden Peas & Homemade Gravy. And what’s a trip to Sophie’s without dessert. Indulge in a personalised ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ rich layered Italian Tiramisu Cake for the table and a sweet Petit Fours box filled with Chocolate Truffles, Strawberry Macaroons, Lemon Meringues and Strawberry & Cream Profiteroles.

Priced from €99, the kit includes all you need to prepare a show stopping three-course meal for four – six people and a step-by-step cooking guide to help you along the way.

If your mother likes to keep busy in the kitchen or thinks or herself as a culinary queen, then she’s sure to appreciate this adorable cotton apron from Cath Kidston, in the sweet wild strawberries print. Priced down to just €18, it’s an absolute steal too!

Since launching in early February, Mackenzie’s famous Pancake & French Toast Brunch Platters has been a hit all across Dublin and can now be enjoyed in your own home. Spoil the whole family to a Mother’s Day brunch unlike any other.

Priced at €39, the Build your own Brunch kit includes all you need to prepare an Instagram worthy brunch platter for two people with a host of delicious toppings, such as: bacon rashers, orange butter, maple syrup, chocolate sauces and berry compote. Their cooking guide will keep you on track for the perfect pancake and French Toast masterpiece.

Order yours from mackenziesdublin.ie for Local Dublin Delivery, with click & collect options available too.

Order your very own home-made afternoon tea package from vintageteatrips.ie and enjoy a selection of delightful scones, sandwiches and sweet treats, right from the comfort of your home. With prices starting at as little as €22 for afternoon tea for two, you really can’t go wrong. Plus, if you chip in an extra €16, then you’ll be gifted two branded keep cups and a celebratory bottle of prosecco!

If you have a mammy who really loves a good cup of coffee and has been missing being about to just pop out for a cup of joe every now and then, then this French Press Coffee Maker is the Mother’s Day gift for you! This Cafetiere brews a premium cup of coffee in just four minutes — simply add coarse ground coffee, hot water and press — easy peasy. Plus, it comes in at the affordable price of just €41.77.

Mother’s Day Offerings From M&S

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a themed Connie the Caterpillar Cake

Move over Colin … It’s Connie’s time to shine! In store now is the new Flower Power Connie the Caterpillar! For the first time, Connie has had a very special makeover — she is stepping into the spotlight with her pink high tops, dressed head to tail in colourful flowers with a floral headband and filled with an all butter chocolate sponge roll and strawberry flavoured buttercream. Flower Power Connie (€15) is the ultimate gift for mum this Mother’s Day!

Raise A Glass To Mum With ‘Mumosa’ Cocktails

This Mother’s Day why not try the M&S limited edition Mumosa Cocktail, a delicious sparkling cocktail made with white wine, orange and strawberry juice – to make it extra special garnish with an orange wedge or strawberry. Or, for the Prosecco loving mums they have the Conte Priuli Oro Rosa Prosecco Rosé, which is on offer for Mother’s Day at only €14.65. It’s deliciously fresh with delicate aromas of strawberries and raspberries and comes in a beautiful bottle which is perfect as a gift.

If your mother is a true foodie, then she’ll really appreciate this wonderful cookbook by one of our favourite celebrity chefs, Nigella Lawson. Cook, Eat, Repeat is a delicious and delightful combination of recipes intertwined with narrative essays about food, all written in Nigella's engaging and insightful prose. Whether asking 'What is a Recipe?' or declaring death to the Guilty Pleasure, Nigella's wisdom about food and life comes to the fore, with tasty new recipes that readers will want to return to again and again.

These sheek, reusable drinking bottles from the brand Mother, are the coolest accessory around — not to mention they’re really great for the environment too. This style in particular is as classy as the couple it was named after (the Obamas), with an impeccable finish that is seamless, creaseless and scratch-resistant. It keeps cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot drinks hot for up to 12. Priced at €35, the OBAMERAMA bottle is beautifully gift wrapped in a burn orange box, making it an ideal present for that special someone this Mother’s Day.