11-year-old girl on a bicycle dies in tragic road accident in Co. Kerry

It has been reported that an 11-year-old girl has tragically died following a road accident in Co. Kerry yesterday evening.

Gardaí report that the accident occurred yesterday at approximately 7:30pm, 3km outside Abbeydorney, Tralee, involving an 11-year-old girl on a bicycle and a man in a van.

The young girl was seriously injured in the collision and was taken to Tralee University Hospital where she later passed away. The van driver, a man in his 50s, was also taken to Tralee University Hospital for treatment to his injuries.

The road remains closed as a technical examination of the scene is being conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling near Abbeydorney on the R556, between 7pm and 8pm yesterday evening, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on (066) 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.