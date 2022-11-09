11 life lessons we were taught when watching Friends

Friends has always been one of our comfort TV shows. If we’ve spent too much time looking for something to watch by scrolling on Netflix or need some background noise to cover silence when we’re home alone, Friends is always our go to.

Not only are we kept entertained by the hilarious storylines that make up the show’s 10 seasons, but we really feel like one of the gang when we watch it. From belly laughs at Chandler’s sarcastic quick wit or tears when Phoebe says goodbye to the triplets, we always return to Friends time and time again.

Since we’ve watched all of Friends multiple times, we realised there are actually really important life lessons that we were taught along the way by all of the characters. They may not have been obvious at the time, but as we’ve gotten older and rewatched all of the episodes, there are great pieces of wisdom to take away from the hit 90’s sitcom.

Check out the top 11 we found that resonated with us the most below:

Phoebe taught us not to worry about what people think of you

Phoebe really is one of a kind. She doesn't care what anybody thinks of her and that's something we should all try to live by, whether it's singing unique original songs in front of strangers or running like you're a child again in a crowded park.

Ross taught us moving can be stressful but bring people to help you

Moving house is difficult, especially when you've got big pieces of furniture coming with you. Every time we watch this episode, we're reminded to get friends to help us- or get a moving company, and if all else fails, PIVOT!

Rachel taught us it’s okay not to have your entire life planned out when you’re young

In the very first episode, Rachel was meant to marry Barry and be set for life. But after imagining what her life would be like, she leaves Barry and moves to NYC and finds herself working as a waitress. After years of *trying* to be a great waitress, she eventually finds her dream job in Bloomingdales and then Ralph Lauren, proving you don't need to have your whole life planned out.

The whole gang taught us to find a good coffee shop and stay loyal to it

It's not easy finding a good cup of coffee in a cafe that is local to you and all of your pals but once you do you shouldn't let it go. Especially if the owner is as funny as Gunther.

Ross and Rachel taught us if it’s meant to be, it will be

After years of an on-off relationship, saying the wrong names at the alter, getting hitched in Las Vegas, divorcing and having a baby when they weren't dating, Ross and Rachel are living proof that if you're meant to end up with someone, it'll all work out in the end. Your Lobster will get off the plane for you if they really want to.

Chandler taught us it’s okay to change career paths late in life

Does anybody really know what Chandler worked as? Whatever his role really was, it made him unhappy after his promotion and instead of sticking it out and missing Christmas with his friends and family, he quits, only to find himself unemployed in his 30's. After realising his passion for marketing, Chandler changes his career to find a job he loves.

Monica taught us that it’s okay to take control of a situation

Monica tries to be in control of every situation she can, which can be seen as domineering at times, but without her there wouldn't be three kinds of potatoes for Thanksgiving and the gang wouldn't have a clean apartment to hang out at.

Joey taught us to never give up on our dreams

Joey always followed his dream of becoming an actor, whether that's in a soap opera, a major movie, on stage or in a soup advert. He kept going to auditions and made it as Dr Drake Ramoray, a reminder to never give up on your dreams, even if they seem our of reach.

Ross and Rachel taught us to pay attention when you’re pals ask you to

Sometimes we zone out when our friends are talking to us about something that means a lot to them when we're tired, but this really isn't what friendship is about. If they need to rant at us, talk about their day or write us an 18-page letter (front and back!) we should always be there to lend a listening ear- or at least be honest when we're not paying attention.

Phoebe taught us you can make it, regardless of your past

Phoebe grew up on the streets, didn't go to high-school, lost her mum, didn't know her dad and didn't get on with her twin sister. Even after she had to mug people (including Ross), stab a cop (because he stabbed her first) and got spat on by a pimp, Phoebe made it out the other end and loved her life as a masseuse and singer.

The entire show taught us that your friends will always be there for you (when the rain starts to pour)

After countless arguments, marriages, children and moving, the gang taught us that our true friends will always be there for us, we just need to be there for them too.