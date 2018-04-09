7 incredibly pretty ACAI bowls that will make you love breakfast

Acai bowls are among the most Instagrammable food trends and if you have ever tried them, you will also know that not only are they gorgeous, they also taste incredible.

The base is quite simple: one packet frozen acai berry blend (which you can find in health stores), one frozen banana, and about ¼ cup non-dairy milk, place in a blender and pulse until you get a smooth mixture.

Then, when it comes to toppings and decoration, the sky is the limit! Fresh fruits, nut butter, seeds, bee pollen, dessicated coconut, nuts, compote, goji berries… whatever tickles your fancy!

To make you want to give it a go, here is some beautiful inspo from the 'gram

1. Goji, almond and coconut

2. Dragon fruit

3. Berries and banana

4. Chai tea and passionfruit

5. Marble effect and edible flowers

6. Mango and dragonfruit

7. Rainbow