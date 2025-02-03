1,000 drivers found to be speeding over Bank Holiday weekend

An Garda Síochána have been conducting an extensive Roads Policing Operation throughout St. Brigid's Bank Holiday Weekend.

This operation began at 7.00am on Thursday, January 30, 2025 and will continue until tomorrow at 7.00am on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

During the first four days of the operation, Gardaí revealed that there were three fatalities as a result of traffic collisions on Irish roads. This brings the total number of deaths on Irish roads to 14 in 2025.

Throughout this weekend's Roads Policing Operation, Gardaí are conducting both statutory Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) and regular, high-visibility policing checkpoints.

To date, a total of 163 people were arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant of alcohol and/or drugs.

As well as this, more than 1,000 drivers were detected for speeding offences during the first four days of the operation.

Some of these top speeds detected include 83kph in a 50kph zone on the R364, Tullaghaun, Kilkerrin, Co. Galway, 89kph in a 60kph zone on the Katharine Tynan Road, Dublin 24, 100kph in an 80kph zone on the N4, Doddsborough, Lucan, Co. Dublin, and 125kph in a 100kph zone on the N7, Castlewarden, South Kill, Co. Kildare

Gardaí states that these high figures are in spite of there being a 'reduced number of motorists using the roads, while communities continue to deal with the effects of Storm Éowyn'.

An Garda Síochána is urging the public to use the roads with care over the Bank Holiday weekend. The risk of a fatal or serious injury road traffic collision is at its highest between midday and 3pm on each of the four days of the St Brigid’s Day Bank Holiday Weekend.

They are appealing to all road users to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Drivers and all other road users are being reminded to plan ahead and organise a safe way home if socialising over the coming days.

Gardaí added, “All drivers who are taking to the roads this weekend are reminded to slow down, take extra care and to give your driving your full attention”.