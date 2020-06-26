10-year-old boy dies after tragic road collision in Co.Carlow

A 10-year-old boy has sadly passed away after a serious road traffic collision in Ballymartin area of Borris, County Carlow. The incident occurred on Thursday, June 25 at 1.30pm.

The schoolboy was airlifted to Temple Street Children's University Hospital in a critical condition, but passed away from his injuries at the hospital.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.