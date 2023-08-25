10 TV shows airing at the end of 2023 that we can’t wait to see

Since the beginning of this year, we have been treated to some incredible television. Whether it be HBO hits such as Succession and The Last of Us, or productions closer to home like Happy Valley and Heartstopper, we are truly living in a golden age of TV.

However, even though we’re heading into the final few months of 2023, the year is not over yet! We still have plenty of amazing new series, old and new, to sink our teeth into as the year draws to a close.

If you need a reminder of the TV shows that are still left to air in 2023, then you have come to the right place! Below, we have set out a list of 10 exciting productions that we can’t wait to see on the small screen over the final few months. From thrilling reality shows to dramatic conclusions, there’s something for everyone.

The Morning Show

The Morning Show is due to return for its third season next month, and we couldn’t be happier about it! The hit Apple series continues to star Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as morning TV co-hosts Alex and Bradley. While the season three teaser is keeping storylines close to its chest, Apple has teased that "the future of the network is thrown into question” this time. Fans can expect the first two episodes of season three to premiere on September 13, with the remaining eight episodes set to air weekly after that. Plus, Apple has already renewed The Morning Show for its fourth season, so more newsroom drama is guaranteed for the future!

American Horror Story: Delicate

Who is ready to see Kim Kardashian’s acting debut? The Kardashians star is venturing into a new career with the release of American Horror Story: Delicate. The twelfth season in the hit anthology series includes one major change, as it is the first time that it will be based on pre-existing material. The season will be partially based on the thriller novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine, which follows a woman who believes an ominous figure is preventing her from getting pregnant. Alongside Kim, the season will also include Cara Delevingne, as well as the return of AHS favourite Emma Roberts. Delicate will be split into two parts, with the first five episodes premiering on September 20.

Sex Education

Ready to be reunited with the gang one last time? Fans of Sex Education were gutted in July when Netflix confirmed that its upcoming fourth season would be its last. However, we still have plenty to enjoy before we have to say goodbye to Otis, Eric and the rest of the group forever. In this final outing, the teens brace themselves as they adapt to life at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Meanwhile, Otis continues to pine for Maeve as she begins her university journey in America. The final eight episodes of Sex Education will arrive on Netflix on September 21 – so prepare yourself now!

Love Is Blind

Credit: Netflix

We’ve already been treated to one Love Is Blind season this year, so why not another one? Earlier this week, Netflix confirmed that fans can look forward to the fifth season of the hit reality series next month, as it is due to launch on September 22. There is no casting information just yet, but as a new batch of couples fall in love and get engaged sight unseen, we’re certain that there will be plenty of drama in store.

Lupin Part 3

Our favourite French thief is finally back! Assane Diop was last on our screens in June 2021, and Lupin Part 3 already appears to be just as thrilling! After being framed for murder by cunning entrepreneur Hubert Pellegrini, Assane (played by Omar Sy) is now on the run. As the most wanted man in all of France, Assane feels he has no choice but to go under the radar – especially to protect his son Raoul. Netflix released a teaser scene for Part 3 earlier this year, and it’s filled with stunts that already have us holding our breath. We don’t have an official trailer for the new episodes just yet, but the streaming giant has confirmed that Lupin Part 3 will be released on October 5.

The Traitors

Credit: BBC

Towards the end of last year, the nation was gripped by an unusual, intense and extremely heightened new reality show called The Traitors. Presented by Claudia Winkleman, the real-life ‘whodunnit’ mystery became an instant hit with millions, so it was a no-brainer that it would return for a second series. An official air date for The Traitors season two has yet to be announced, but fans are speculating that it could once again premiere in November, as it is believed that filming has already been wrapped up. We can’t wait to find out who the new Traitors and Faithfuls are!

The Crown

Credit: Justin Downing / Netflix

The final season of The Crown is in sight! The royal family drama has been on our screens since 2016, and this year, we will be getting a glimpse inside Buckingham Palace one last time. As season five concluded with Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) preparing to go on holiday, viewers can anticipate seeing the princess’ untimely death in August 1997 play out in the show’s final season. It is not yet known what year the show’s timeline will conclude in, but we have already been treated to two stills of Prince William and Kate Middleton attending university together, taking us up to the early 2000s. Netflix has already confirmed that the sixth and final season of The Crown will launch before the end of the year, and fans have predicted that it will follow its previous pattern of airing in November.

All The Light We Cannot See

This one certainly promises to be an emotional watch! All The Light We Cannot See is an adapted miniseries, based on the award-winning novel of the same name by Anthony Doerr. Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy is behind the adaptation, which sees Marie-Laure, a blind French girl, struggling to find her missing father (Mark Ruffalo) in the depths of the Second World War. On her journey, Marie-Laure forms an unlikely friendship with a young Nazi soldier (Louis Hofmann) who has a skill for intercepting illegal radio broadcasts. Netflix have already shared an official trailer for the series, with a release date for the four episodes confirmed for November 2.

A Murder at the End of the World

Credit: FX

Who is ready for another murder mystery? Across seven episodes, viewers will get to know Darby Hart (played by The Crown’s Emma Corrin), a tech-savvy hacker who gets invited by an enigmatic billionaire to take part in a luxury retreat, along with eight other guests. When one of the guests is found dead, Darby must put all of her skills to the test to prove that a murder has been committed, and to identify the killer themselves before they take another life. A Murder at the End of the World is set to launch in the United States on November 14, and so fans are hoping that a UK and Ireland premiere date will not be too far behind.

Bridgerton

Credit: Netflix

Last but by no means least, Bridgerton fans are certainly being treated in 2023! Earlier this year, fans went wild for the hit franchise’s prequel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Now, it’s almost time to rejoin the Bridgertons and Featheringtons to watch another love story unfold! In season three, the focus will be placed on Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) as their will-they-won’t-they finally comes to a conclusion. Netflix released a few first-look images of the upcoming season earlier this year, and we’re already obsessed. In terms of a release date, Portugal’s Netflix team accidentally let slip that we can expect Bridgerton’s third season to arrive on December 14. So, if all goes to plan, viewers will be spending this Christmas in regency London!