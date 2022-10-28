SHEmazing!
10 tasty treats to cook up for your Halloween party this year

Halloween is almost upon us which means Halloween parties and trick-or-treaters showing up at our doorsteps are just around the corner! 

If you’re in the mood to whip up some Halloween-themed treats to impress guests coming over to your house or to share something other than chocolate and sweets with little ones that turn up at your door then look no further. We’ve come up with a list of our favourite Halloween foods that are super fun to make and are scarily delicious! 

Pumpkin Patch Rice Krispies Treats

A Halloween take on classic Rice Krispies buns.

Healthy Halloween Eyeballs

A healthy treat for those who aren't keen on chocolate or just fancy an alternative to sweets!

Halloween spider cakes

Cupcakes, Oreos and sweets… what more could you ask for?

Chocolate bat biscuits

Delicious biscuits that you can decorate however you want! A little competition in the kitchen could be fun this weekend.

Harry Potter chocolate frogs

Harry Potter fans will be obsessed with these chocolate frogs. Did somebody say movie marathon?

Pumpkin cake pops

Trick-or-treaters will LOVE these adorable pops! Just make sure to bake enough for yourself too.

Halloween witches fingers

They look terrifying, but trust us, the only thing terrifying about these fingers is how many we can eat!

Halloween chocolate apple

An old classic but these chocolate apples are perfect at Halloween time!

Halloween tombstone brownies

Scarily tasty brownies that look almost too good to eat.

Bloody orange drizzle cake

Light and flavourful orange drizzle cake with just a hint of Halloween.

 

