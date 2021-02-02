10 simple acts of self care to treat yourself to this evening

Let’s be honest, lockdown 3.0 has been a struggle. Now more than ever we miss our friends and family and so many loved ones who we haven’t seen in months.

We miss the freedom of being able to casually browse through a book shop on a Saturday afternoon, or being able to grab a cup of coffee with a pal as you catch each other up on the latest gossip.

There’s so much we’ve missed out on this past year, and since it looks like the coronavirus isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, it can make looking forward to the future and staying positive quite challenging.

But the good news is that spring is on the horizon, the days are starting to get slightly longer and flowers are blooming again. There is an end in sight, even if it is in the far distance.

That’s why we’ve pulled together a list of 10 simple things you can do this evening, as an act of self care, to help make this third lockdown feel less like doomsday and more like the rain before the rainbows.

Paint your nails Re-watch your favourite childhood movie Start a new book Light a scented candle Go on a walk Eat some chocolate Do a face mask Change your bedsheets Write your thoughts down in a journal Have a bubble bath

If you find yourself struggling with your mental health more during this intense lockdown period and need someone to talk to, then make sure to reach out to samaritans on 116 123, or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.