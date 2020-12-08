10 plant gifts for the gardener in your life

With Christmas around the corner, and more people spending time in their gardens this year, why not gift green this Christmas at Ballyseedy, Tralee. Co. Kerry.

1.MONEY TREE

€25.00

The Money Tree Plant is a native South American plant that is fast growing, easy to care for and doesn't require a lot of watering.

The legend which gave this plant its name says that the money tree plant will bring great wealth to its owner, and the trunks are usually braided together to "lock in" luck and fortune.

A great plant for your home or office space.

2.SMALL ALOE VERA

€30.00

An attractive succulent plant that makes for a great indoor companion. Keep it near a window and water regularly, allowing the top two inches of soil to dry between watering's (which also means you can go on holidays and not come home to a droopy aloe).

3. SMALL FICUS GINSENG BONSAI

€35.00

With its shiny, green leaves and dramatic, stocky roots elevated above the soil to create the infamous trunk, the Ficus Ginseng is one of the most loved bonsai for many reasons. It is a fast grower, tolerant of almost any soil and light conditions and most importantly, especially forgiving of those just getting to grips bonsai watering techniques.

4.SMALL CAPE JASMINE

€35.00

A beautifully scented plant that has dark green leaves and white, fragrant flowers which bloom in summer. A great alternative to cut flowers, the Cape Jasmine will add loads of character and even aroma to your home.

5.PEACE LILY

€40.00

Air purifying and lush, the evergreen Peace Lily is a true jungle plant that requires little sunlight and water. With its beautiful white flowers, it is ideal as a living gift on a special occasion.

6. CALATHEA ROSEOPICTA

€45.00

The decorative Medallion Prayer Plant has elliptical leaves that turn from light to dark green in the edges, with a white-ish, pink veined centre. Named a Prayer Plant as the leaves tend to fold up during the night.

7. STICK YUCCA

€55.00

Unkillable Stick Yucca is perfect for plant beginners. Usually grown outside in warmer climates, it is known as a hardy plant that loves a sunny spot and is not too fussy with watering requirements.

8. DRACAENA MARGINATA

€60.00

Narrow leaves with a red tinge, the tropical Dragon Tree is easy going. Much like your beach bum friend, it will do well in a humid and warm, bright spot with the occasional misting and feed.

9. SNAKE PLANT

€75.00

Known for its air-purifying capabilities, the Snake Plant is tough and hardy with long sword-like, dark green leaves that have wavy, lighter green bands. This plant thrives on neglect and with only a little TLC, will give you many years of enjoyment.

10. PONYTAIL TREE

€125.00

These novel little trees are grown in shallow pots, with a cluster of strappy green leaves emerging from a bulbous stem that seems to erupt from the soil.

Ponytail tree is native to arid regions in Central America and is among the easiest of small trees to grow indoors.