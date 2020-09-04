10 of the cutest back to school photos from celebrity parents

Back to school season is well and truly upon us, with kids from all over the world heading back to the classroom this week, for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started. For many parents this can be an emotional time, and for others it's long overdue.

Many celebrity parents decided to celebrate this time in their child's lives by posting a back-to-school pic of their little ones all dolled up in their fresh uniforms, as they head off on their first day.

Here's a compilation of just some of the photos we thought were too cute not to share.

Una Healy posted a sweet photo of her two kids, eight-year-old Aoife and five-year-old Tadgh on their first day at school. "They were so excited for their first day back at school in Ireland! Same school I went to as a child. History repeating itself! They’ll be learning some #gaeilge now," the caption read.

Stacey Solomon proudly snapped a photo of her two older boys, Leighton and Zach, all dressed up in their school uniforms, to mark their first day back.

Coleen Rooney posted a series of images, showing off her three boys all dressed and ready to hit the school yard. "Good luck to my boys going back to school today. Love you all so much, be yourselves and keep smiling," she lovingly wrote.

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon is taking on homeschooling duties. She posted this questionable image of her son, followed by, "Home school is going great," written as the caption. Good luck with that Reese!

Mark Wahlberg also seems to be going the homeschooling route, as he posted a candid shot of his son ready to go, in what looks like a pretty fantastic homeschooling setup, complete with an adorable little pooch.

Jessica Simpson decided to mark the occasion, by posting an adorable photo of her two kids, Ace and Maxwell, after what seems to be quite an exciting Summer. The caption read, "First day of 2nd and 3rd grade for these tow kiddos. Ace has a busted lip and Maxi has a busted chin. Finished the summer out strong."

Samantha Faiers snapped the sweetest photo of her little boy, Paul, as he was sent off on his very first day of school. "When your children are babies in your arms, you think far into the future about school and how it’s years away. Well that day was today for us. I’m beyond proud of you my darling. Paul’s first day at school, honestly it was so emotional for those who aren’t there yet, brace yourself," she warned.

Model and actress, Emma Heming Willis shared a snapshot of what her daughters are getting up to when they're taking a break from homeschooling.

Jools Oliver, wife of Jamie Oliver, posted a precious photo of her little boy, River, letting on that he would rather snooze then head off to school. "Wake up sleepy head it’s your first day of big school xxx ( I mean obviously he has been awake since 5.45…)," she quipped.

Irish model, Claudine Keane, posted a heart warming series of photos in honour of her little lad starting junior infants. It's clear Claudine was a tad emotional on the day, saying, "Time flies and I can’t believe he’s started school already, it was an emotional day for us but not a bother on Hudson he took it all in his stride."

"Shine bright my little man, this is the start of something special".