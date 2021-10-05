10 new releases to put on your reading list this October

The leaves are starting to turn brown, there’s a crisp nip in the air and the days are slowly getting shorter and shorter, which can only mean one thing — October is here at last.

This year has been flying by, and before we know it, autumn will be long gone and soon enough we’ll be hanging our stockings and decorating the tree once again. To make the most out of this cosy season, why not crack open a brand new book? We certainly have enough to choose from!

Each and every day there’s a host of captivating new releases hitting the shelves and waiting to be devoured by book lovers and readers alike. To make matters that little bit easier for you, we’ve created a list of the most highly anticipated, page-turning books to keep an eye out for this month.

From the latest instalment in the Oh My God, What A Complete Aisling series to some thought-provoking memoirs and laugh-out-loud rom-coms, there truly is something for everyone!

The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting by Eavanna Lynch – to be published October 14

A raw and compelling new memoir from actress and activist Evanna Lynch about the battle between perfection and creativity. Evanna Lynch has long been viewed as a role model for people recovering from anorexia and the story of her casting as Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films has reached almost mythic proportions.

Yet even after recovery, there remains a conflict at the very core of her being: a bitter struggle between the familiar, anesthetising pursuit of perfection, and the desire to fully and fearlessly embrace her creativity. In her memoir, Evanna confronts all the complexities and contradictions within herself and reveals how she overcame a life-threatening eating disorder, began to conquer her self-hate and confronted her fear of leaving the neatness and safety of girlhood for the unpredictable journey of being a woman.

The House in the Woods by Zoe Miller – to be published October 14

When actress Evie Lawrence is injured in a shocking hit-and-run accident, she wants nothing more than to retreat to her woodland home in Wicklow to recover. But when she's forced to admit that she needs help, she reluctantly opens up her solitary life to allow her grand-niece Amber, practically a stranger, to move into Heronbrook to take care of her. Evie, who has been estranged from her sister's family for many years, vows to keep Amber at a distance so her secrets – and the truth of what happened at Heronbrook years ago – stay buried.

Amber is initially preoccupied with the recent implosion of both her career and her love life, the details of which she's keeping to herself, but soon becomes very curious about the rift in her family. And when unsettling incidents begin to make Evie's secluded home feel less peaceful and more dangerously isolated, Amber starts to suspect that what happened to Evie wasn't an accident at all – and the person responsible still has Evie in their sights. But can Amber persuade Evie to confront the past and get to the truth before it's too late?

Aisling and the City by Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen – to be published October 8

With BallyGoBrunch flying and the door firmly closed on her relationship with John, Aisling accepts an unexpected job offer and boards a business-class flight to New York in her best wrap dress and heels. As she finds her feet in the Big Apple, she throws herself into the dating game, grapples with ‘always-on’ work culture, forges and fights for new friendships and brings her good wedges to a party in the Hamptons, much to Sadhbh’s dismay.

But catching up with family and friends on WhatsApp and email is not the same as sitting in Maguire’s putting the world to rights over mini bottles of Pinot Greej and a shared bag of Taytos. And yet New York has so much to offer, not least in the ridey fireman department.

Stay Another Day by Juno Dawson – to be published October 14

When three very different siblings, Fern, Rowan and Willow, go home for a Christmas reunion at their family home in Edinburgh, it's not long before some very big secrets threaten their cosy holiday …

The McAllister house on Arboretum Road has seen 120 Christmases since its completion. This year, Fern is bringing her gorgeous boyfriend home and she wants everything to be perfect. But her twin brother Rowan would rather go on the pull than pull crackers with the family. And their younger sister Willow is terrified of Christmas Day.

With four sleeps till Christmas,

Three secretive siblings,

Two hot houseguests,

And one juicy secret …

This Christmas, there will be some big surprises under the tree.

Femlandia by Christina Dalcher – to be published October 28

The United States has sunk into total collapse.

Men in positions of power have wrecked the economy and left women to suffer and pick up the pieces.

Miranda Reynolds has lost her husband, her job and her home. There's only one place left that she and her daughter Emma can go. Femlandia.

Femlandia is a female-only community. A utopia for women. There's a reason Miranda never joined before. Now she has no choice.

With what Miranda knows about Femlandia's founder, she's right to be wary. While life outside the gates is fraught with danger, there's something just as sinister going on within.

Payback’s A Witch by Laura Harper – to be published October 7

Emmy Harlow is a witch but not a very powerful one – in part because she hasn't been home to the magical town of Thistle Grove in years. Her self-imposed exile has a lot to do with a complicated family history and a desire to forge her own way in the world, and only the very tiniest bit to do with Gareth Blackmoore, heir to the most powerful magical family in town and casual breaker of hearts and destroyer of dreams.

But when a spellcasting tournament that her family serves as arbiters for approaches, it turns out the pull of tradition (or the truly impressive parental guilt trip that comes with it) is strong enough to bring Emmy back. She's determined to do her familial duty; spend some quality time with her best friend, Linden Thorn; and get back to her real life in Chicago.

However, the terrifyingly competent, devastatingly gorgeous and wickedly charming Talia Avramov has other plans.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina meets The L Word in this fresh, sizzling rom-com by Lana Harper.

Well Matched by Jen DeLuca – to be published October 19

An accidentally in-love rom-com filled with Renaissance Faire flower crowns, kilts, corsets, and sword fights — what’s not to love?

When Dreams Come True by Rossanna Davison – to be published October 8

In early 2020, Rosanna Davison gave a raw and sincere account of the 14 miscarriages she had suffered before choosing to have a baby via gestational surrogate. Then, just weeks later, she discovered she was pregnant with identical twin boys, conceived naturally.

In this heartfelt and honest book, Rosanna reveals her difficult journey to motherhood and examines the stigma and silence that surrounds infertility. From the anguish of her multiple pregnancy losses to the decision to explore surrogacy, as well as the practical and emotional challenges involved in pursuing this route to parenthood, she reveals what it was like to find out she was expecting miracle twins just months after her daughter was born.

She describes how she and her husband have coped with the long and intense road to becoming parents of three children under two. Shining a light on miscarriage and motherhood, Rosanna tells her story.

Disappearing Act by Robert Sheehan – to be published October 22

Robert Sheehan is one of Ireland’s brightest stars of the screen, both at home and abroad. Best known for his roles in Love/Hate and The Umbrella Academy, Sheehan has received widespread critical acclaim for his acting talent.

In his debut collection of short stories, Sheehan disappears into characters, challenging the complacencies of everyday experience, often from entirely unexpected angles.Informed by the author’s peripatetic life, Disappearing Act reflects on the absurdity of human behaviour. Sheehan delves deep into his characters’ streams of self-talk and self-imposed delusions, and explores the dark impulses that lurk below the shiny surfaces of many outwardly normal lives

Everyday Cook by Donal Skehan – to be published October 14

In Donal's 10th cookbook he offers a collection of simplified and doable classic recipes to help you reclaim your kitchen without sacrificing time or flavour. Veg-packed food has never looked this good! With 15/30 minute meals, one pot wonders, meals to prep ahead, easy dinner favourites, recipes to batch cook and freeze, and dessert classics, these recipes will help you to manage life and all its twists and turns, while still managing to pull together meals that are nourishing, vibrant and delicious.