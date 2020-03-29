Breaking: 10 more deaths and 200 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

Ten more people have died from Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland. Eight of the patients were male and two were female. The median age of the deceased is 77.

Six of the deaths were in the east, three were in the northwest and one was in the south of the country.

A further 200 cases were also confirmed by health officials this evening.

There are now 2,615 cases in the Republic of Ireland. 26 percent of the cases have been hospitalised and 77 of those cases are in ICU.