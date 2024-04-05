10 incredible TV shows that will be arriving on Netflix this year

Despite the writers’ and actors’ strikes in Hollywood lasting for six months last year, the TV industry is still gifting us with plenty to look forward to in 2024. Whether it be returning favourites or brand-new projects, there are several new shows premiering this year that we’re beyond excited to see. In particular, Netflix has announced a wealth of beloved and original shows in recent weeks, many of which fans can expect to see this year.

However, with the almost-overwhelming amount of TV news, it’s hard to keep track of our favourites. So, that’s why we’re here to help!

We have scoured through Netflix’s biggest productions that are due to be released in 2024, and cultivated a list of our top 10 favourites. Whether you’re into sweeping romances, tense thrillers or reality show hits, we guarantee you’ll want to add at least one of these to your to-watch list:

Bridgerton

After two years of waiting, the third season of the steamy regency drama is just around the corner! Bridgerton is returning in two parts very soon, with the first four episodes debuting in May, followed by the final four in June. This time, the series will showcase the conclusion to Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s will-they-won’t-they romance. Bridgerton’s third season already has tons of drama to pick up on, after Penelope overheard Colin state that he would never court her at the end of season two. Bridgerton Part One launches on May 16, followed by Part Two on June 13.

Bodkin

If you’re looking for a dark comedy thriller to sink your teeth into, Netflix has a new series for you in 2024! Bodkin, which is set in a small town in County Cork, follows a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers. However, once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined. Starring Will Forte, Siobhán Cullen and Robyn Cara, Bodkin will premiere on May 9.

Eric

Credit: Netflix

If you’re a Benedict Cumberbatch fan, you’ll want to take note of this emotional thriller! Created by The Split writer Abi Morgan, Eric is set in 1980s New York and follows Victor (played by Cumberbatch), a father who jumps to desperate measures when his nine year old son Edgar disappears on his way to school. Victor becomes obsessed with Edgar’s drawings of Eric, a blue monster puppet, and subsequently goes on a mission to get Eric on a children’s TV programme, in his hopes to bring Edgar home. Also starring Gaby Hoffmann and McKinley Belcher III, Eric will be joining Netflix on May 30.

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy fans are currently preparing for the show’s fourth season, which will sadly be its last. The Hargreeves clan will be back for one more outing, which will see them trying to deal with a bombshell new timeline, resulting in the siblings losing their powers. With more twists and turns than ever before, will they ever get their powers back? The Umbrella Academy season 4 will arrive on Netflix on August 8.

Outer Banks

Are you ready to be reunited with the Pogues? Outer Banks’ fourth season will be launching later this year, and this time around, the gang are still grappling with the deaths of both Ward and Big John. The plot of season four is still a hidden secret, but we can expect the Pogues to still be revelling in their victory of finding gold in El Durado. While there is no release date for Outer Banks season four just yet, fans can expect it to arrive sometime in 2024.

The Diplomat

Credit: Netflix

57.8 million hours of political thriller The Diplomat were viewed in its first weekend, and so it was no surprise that Netflix has chosen to bring it back for a second season. With a brilliant cast including Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell, fans will finally know what happens next, after *that* thrilling cliffhanger at the end of its first season. Even more excitingly, Hollywood legend Alison Janney was recently confirmed as an addition to the cast for season two, so we’re certain it will be a must-watch. The Diplomat’s second season is expected to launch later this year.

Love Is Blind: UK

Credit: Netflix

Although the sixth season of Love Is Blind already aired earlier this year, there are still plenty of wedding dramas to look forward to! This year marks a Love Is Blind first, as a UK version of the reality show is coming to Netflix. Hosted by real-life couple Emma Willis and Matt Willis, the series will see a bunch of single Brits entering the pods to hopefully find their future partner, sight unseen. How many pairs will get engaged, and how many of them will say ‘I Do’? Love Is Blind: UK is set to launch this August.

Heartstopper

LGBTQ+ teen series Heartstopper has been a huge success since it first premiered on Netflix in 2022, and fans are anticipating the heartwarming show to return for its third season later this year! At the end of season two, boyfriends Nick and Charlie were on the cusp of saying *those* three little words to each other, amid Charlie’s ongoing struggles with his mental health. How will the boys – and the rest of the gang – fare as they face further hurdles, including the prospect of university? Heartstopper season three is due to launch in October.

Black Doves

Joe Barton has created a brand-new spy thriller with an all-star cast, including the likes of Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire! Black Doves surrounds Helen Webb, a professional spy who passes her politician husband’s secrets onto her organisation. When Helen’s secret lover Jason is killed, Helen’s spymaster calls in suave assassin Sam Young to protect her. The pair subsequently team up to investigate Jason’s death, uncovering a vast conspiracy in the process. While there is no official release date for Black Doves yet, it is anticipated that it could premiere in November/December, given that the series is set in London at Christmas.

Squid Game

Squid Game (almost literally) took over the world in 2022, and its highly-anticipated return will finally be happening this year! While the plot of its second season is still tightly under wraps, fans can expect more terrifying twists and turns, surrounding the deathly competition for life-changing money. Viewers will also (finally!) be able to see what happened after Seong Gi-hun’s jaw-dropping decisions at the end of season one. Squid Game is expected to launch on Netflix later this year.