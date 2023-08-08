10 female-empowering films you should watch if you loved Barbie

Ever since it was released in cinemas on July 21, the world has been gripped by Barbie fever. Not only is it a hilarious comedy with incredible costumes, dance routines and sets, but it’s also a thought provoking film.

Even though it is a movie centered around a doll, Barbie leaves its audience – and especially its female viewers – feeling seen, heard and empowered by its message.

If you went to see Barbie in the cinema recently and you haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since (join the club!), then we’ve got you covered.

There are plenty of films out there for you to enjoy, and that will also give you the same vibes of girlhood and female empowerment that Barbie has. Below, we have listed our top 10 go-to films for when we want to feel a bit of that ‘girl power’ magic. Some of these picks are childhood favourites, while others we have grown to love into adulthood. Either way, you’re bound to enjoy them:

Lady Bird

Credit: Universal

Greta Gerwig directed and co-wrote the Barbie movie, so of course we had to start our list with her directorial debut! Lady Bird is believed to be loosely based on Greta’s teenage years and stars Saoirse Ronan as high schooler Christine ‘Lady Bird’ McPherson. Lady Bird is determined to escape the confinements of her small town and enter into a prestigious New York college. However, as her relationship with her mother continues to strain, she begins to wonder what she really wants from life.

Little Women

Credit: Sony

Before Barbie hit our screens, Greta’s previous directorial project was an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women. The story takes us back to the 1860s and follows the four March sisters as they grow from girls into (you guessed it) little women. With incredible performances from the likes of Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Florence Pugh, Greta’s adaptation delivers a timeless tale surrounding sisterhood, leaving childhood behind and wanting to make your own way in the world.

Legally Blonde

Credit: 20th Century Fox

A girly classic that is all about female empowerment! Reese Witherspoon made her mark in this 2001 movie as Elle Woods, a sorority girl who is convinced that her boyfriend Warner is about to propose. Instead, he breaks up with her and claims that she’s not ‘smart enough’ for a Harvard law student like him. In an effort to win him back, Elle defies expectations and gains a spot in Harvard’s law course – but will she sink or swim?

Miss Congeniality

Credit: Castle Rock Entertainment

Sandra Bullock is so charming as the lead role in this rom-com! When a bomb threat to the Miss United States beauty pageant is discovered, tomboy FBI agent Gracie Hart is tasked with going undercover to stop the attacker. As she reluctantly undergoes endless makeovers, talent competitions and ‘girl talks’, Gracie surprises herself when she forms a bond with the other contestants, and discovers a part within herself that she never knew she had.

Mamma Mia!

Credit: Universal

One of our all-time favourites, Mamma Mia! gives us all of the same mother-daughter feels as Barbie. Amanda Seyfried plays Sophie, a young woman on the brink of getting married to her fiancé. When Sophie discovers an old diary of her mother’s, she realises that she has three possible fathers. Unbeknownst to mum Donna (Meryl Streep), Sophie invites the men to her wedding in an attempt to figure out who her real dad is. Sing and dance along to this movie masterpiece!

13 Going On 30

Credit: Sony

This movie is endless amounts of fun! After an upsetting 13th birthday, Jenna Rink makes a desperate wish to be ‘thirty, flirty and thriving’. When she wakes up, Jenna (Jennifer Garner) is shocked to discover that she’s suddenly 30, has a successful career as a fashion magazine editor, and enjoys a thriving social life. There’s just one problem – her best friend from her teen years, Matty (Mark Ruffalo), has been phased out of her life. Will Jenna be able to find his forgiveness, and will she ever be 13 again?

Enchanted

Credit: Disney

One of our favourite Disney tales! Animated princess Giselle (Amy Adams) has a whirlwind romance with Prince Edward, and the pair decide to be wed the next day. However, Giselle never makes it to the altar, as the Evil Queen pushes her into a well that transports her to the real world of New York City. There, she meets unenthused lawyer Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and his daughter Morgan, and the trio soon form a bond. As the Evil Queen sets out to kill her and with Prince Edward searching for her, Giselle soon begins to question if she really wants to return to the magical land of Andalasia.

The Wizard of Oz

Credit: Warner Bros.

There are actually a few subtle nods to 1939’s The Wizard of Oz in Barbie, and so this is the perfect film to watch after visiting Barbieland! When a tornado hits her Kansas home, Dorothy (Judy Garland) and her dog Toto are sent to the magical land of Oz. As they follow the Yellow Brick Road to meet the Wizard, Dorothy and Toto, with the help of the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Lion, must embark on a mission to defeat the evil Wicked Witch of the West.

The Princess Diaries

Credit: Disney

We couldn’t not include this iconic girlhood movie! The Princess Diaries follows awkward teen Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway), who spends her life being invisible to almost everyone. Mia quickly gets thrust into the spotlight, however, when her estranged grandmother (Julie Andrews) reveals that she is a princess and the heir to the throne of a small European country. Thrown by this news, Mia is given a deadline to either accept her new role or to continue living her life as normal. Which will she choose?

Toy Story 3

Credit: Disney/Pixar

Of course, how could we leave out Barbie’s other big screen moment? This time, the beloved doll (and Ken, of course) are in animated form, as they join Woody, Buzz and the rest of the gang on the adventure of a lifetime. When the toys are accidentally moved from Andy’s bedroom to a local daycare centre, they try to see the relocation as a new lease of life. However, the gang soon realise that all is not as it seems at Sunnyside Daycare…