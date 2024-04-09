10 fantastic page-turning titles being released this April

April is already upon us and with it, brings brighter evenings, fresher weather and a whole host of brand new books.

There are many page-turning titles being released this month and if you’re in the market for a new piece of fiction, you’re in luck because we’ve curated the ultimate list of titles you should get lost in this April.

From romance novels to thrilling books, there is definitely something for everyone landing on shelves over the coming weeks.

Check out the books we’re most excited to get our hands on below and make sure to add them to your TBR list!

Murder at the Theatre by Greg Mosse

Published by Hodder & Stoughton on April 4

Maisie Cooper is looking for peace and quiet. But the arrival of a troupe of actors for a new production at the local theatre turn her best laid plans upside down. Among them is the young French actress, Adélaïde Amour, who appeals to Maisie for help as she struggles to prepare for her new role. As opening night approaches, a terrible crime is committed, and a body is found concealed behind the scenes in the theatre. Can Maisie unravel a real-life plot worthy of a great play? Or will the killer strike again?

The Fates by Rosie Garland

Published by Quercus on April 9

Before Gods and mortals, there were The Fates – three sisters born out of Nyx's darkness, destined to weave the lives, and deaths, of humankind for eternity. But immortality is a heavy burden, and Clotho, Lachesis and Atropos are captivated by the gloriously human lives of the mortals below, especially those of the great warrior Atalanta and her ill-fated lover, Meleager. However, being a Goddess of Fate doesn't make you a master of it. Will these three sisters find a way to free the couple, and themselves, from their destinies? Or will they be bound by Fate forever?

The Library Thief by Kuchenga Shenjé

Published by Sphere on April 9

After he brought her home from Jamaica as a baby, Florence’s father had her hair hot-combed to make her look like the other girls. But as a young woman, Florence is not so easy to tame – and when she brings scandal to his door, the bookbinder throws her onto the streets of Manchester. Intercepting her father’s latest commission, Florence talks her way into the remote, forbidding Rose Hall to restore its collection of rare books. Lord Francis Belfield’s library is old and full of secrets – but none so intriguing as the whispers about his late wife. Then one night, the library is broken into. Strangely, all the priceless tomes remain untouched. Florence is puzzled, until she discovers a half-burned book in the fireplace. She realises with horror that someone has found and set fire to the secret diary of Lord Belfield’s wife – which may hold the clue to her fate…

How to End a Love Story by Yulin Kuang

Published by Hodder & Stoughton on April 9

When the two of them are put together to adapt Helen’s books for television, it should be a dream come true. Helen can start a new life in Hollywood. Grant can pay his mortgage. Only, Grant Shepard is the last person that Helen wanted to see again. She’s never forgiven him for what happened thirteen years ago. So no one is more surprised than her when sparks begin to fly between them in the writers’ room. Their history is messy. Their attraction is inescapable. And soon, they’re both in too deep… This wasn’t meant to be a love story. But aren’t the best endings the ones you never saw coming?

A Lesson in Cruelty by Harriet Tyce

Published by Wildfire on April 11

They say you can’t always get what you want. But you can take it. Anna wants a fresh start. She doesn’t believe she deserves it, but after three years behind bars she has finally paid her dues. Most of them, anyway. Lucy craves the attention of the only man she can’t have, her alluring Oxford professor. He’s married – not for the first time. Maybe she should be next in line? Marie the recluse has been locked up for too long. She’s not ready to be free, but some rules are meant to be broken. Everyone wants a perfect life. But not everyone is prepared to take it. Unless someone decides to teach them a lesson.

My Favourite Mistake by Marian Keyes

Published by Michael Joseph on April 11

Anna has a life to envy. An apartment in New York. A well-meaning (too well-meaning?) partner. And a high-flying job in beauty PR. Who wouldn’t want all that? Anna – it turns out. Turning a minor mid-life crisis into a major life event she packs it in, heads back to Ireland, and gets a PR job for a super-high-end coastal retreat. Tougher than it sounds. Newsflash: the locals hate it. So much so, there have been threats – and violence. Anna, however, worked in the beauty industry. There’s no ugliness she hasn’t seen. No wrinkle she can’t smooth over. Anna’s got this. Until she discovers that leaving New York doesn’t mean escaping her mistakes. Once upon a time she’d had a best friend. Once upon a time she’d loved a man. Now she has neither. And now she has to face them.

The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo

Published by Viking on April 11

In a shabby house, on a shabby street, in the new capital of Madrid, Luzia Cotado uses scraps of magic to get through her days of endless toil as a scullion. But when her scheming mistress discovers the lump of a servant cowering in the kitchen is actually hiding a talent for little miracles, she demands Luzia use those gifts to better the family's social position. What begins as simple amusement for the bored nobility takes a perilous turn when Luzia garners the notice of Antonio Pérez, the disgraced secretary to Spain's king. Reeling from the defeat of his armada, the king is desperate for any advantage in the war against England's heretic queen – and Pérez will stop at nothing to regain the king's favour. Determined to seize this one chance to better her fortunes, Luzia plunges into a world of seers and alchemists, holy men and hucksters, where the lines between magic, science, and fraud are never certain. But as her notoriety grows, so does the danger that her Jewish blood will doom her to the Inquisition's wrath. She will have to use every bit of her wit and will to survive – even if that means enlisting the help of Guillén Santangel, an embittered immortal familiar whose own secrets could prove deadly for them both.

Water Baby by Chioma Okereke

Published by Quercus on April 11

A beautiful coming-of-age story set in the real settlement of Makoko in Nigeria. Perfect for readers of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. In Makoko, nineteen-year-old Baby yearns for an existence where she can escape the future her father has planned for her. With opportunities scarce, Baby decides to join a newly launched drone-mapping project, aimed at broadening the visibility of her community. Then a video of her at work goes viral, and Baby finds herself with options she could never have imagined. But will life beyond Makoko be everything she’s dreamed of?

A Plague of Serpents by K. J. Maitland

Published by Headline Review on April 25

Daniel Pursglove has one last chance to spare himself from the horrors of Newgate Gaol – or worse. But as two circles of conspirators gather in London, who is plotting to kill the King and who seeks to ensnare Daniel in their dark web?

Happy Medium by Sarah Adler

Published by Quercus on April 30

Fake medium. True love? When her wealthiest client asks fake spirit medium Gretchen Acorn to help a friend whose farm appears haunted, she’s only too happy to oblige. Said friend is Charlie Waybill: young, hot as hell, and extremely unconvinced by Gretchen. So when Gretchen meets the very real ghost that’s been wreaking havoc, she realises she’s in trouble. And that’s without counting the chemistry between her and Charlie..